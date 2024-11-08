ETV Bharat / state

Gandhi Ashram Road Closed For Redevelopment: Highlights Of Sabarmati Ashram Project

Ahmedabad: The Gandhi Ashram, originally established by Mahatma Gandhi on the banks of the Sabarmati River here, is undergoing a major redevelopment as part of the Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Project. Once spread across 120 acres, the ashram has now shrunk to just five acres. The master plan aims to expand and renovate the ashram area to 55 acres, officials said.

On March 12, during the 94th anniversary of the Dandi March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ashrambhumi Vandana program and launched the Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Project. The project, valued at Rs 1200 crore, includes the Gandhi Ashram Memorial Scheme, which was also unveiled by the Prime Minister.

Traffic Restrictions Implemented

Due to the ongoing redevelopment, a traffic notification has been issued by the Ahmedabad traffic police. Starting from midnight on November 9, 2024, the Gandhi Ashram Road will be closed from Subhash Bridge. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes via Subhash Bridge Circle to Prabodh Rawal Circle towards Ranip or from Subhash Bridge Circle to Prabodh Rawal Bridge towards Palak Tea Stall.

New Parking Facilities

IK Patel, Special on Duty Officer of the Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust, announced the construction of two new parking lots to accommodate visitors. One parking area is located near Magan Niwas for those arriving from Subhash Bridge, while the second is situated next to Khet Vikas Parishad for those travelling from the Wadge Riverfront. These facilities are designed to ensure ease of access for visitors.

Additionally, new traffic signals have been installed from Chimanbhai Bridge to Subhash Bridge, Ranip D Mart, and Cargo Motor to mitigate public inconvenience.

Road Access for Local Residents

While the main road is closed for general traffic, access remains open for residents living in societies along the stretch from Subhash Bridge to Ashram Side Hotel Shelter, ensuring minimal disruption for local citizens.

Details of the Master Plan