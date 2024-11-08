Gandhi Ashram Road Closed For Redevelopment: Highlights Of Sabarmati Ashram Project

Ahmedabad: The Gandhi Ashram, originally established by Mahatma Gandhi on the banks of the Sabarmati River here, is undergoing a major redevelopment as part of the Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Project. Once spread across 120 acres, the ashram has now shrunk to just five acres. The master plan aims to expand and renovate the ashram area to 55 acres, officials said.
On March 12, during the 94th anniversary of the Dandi March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ashrambhumi Vandana program and launched the Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Project. The project, valued at Rs 1200 crore, includes the Gandhi Ashram Memorial Scheme, which was also unveiled by the Prime Minister.
Traffic Restrictions Implemented
Due to the ongoing redevelopment, a traffic notification has been issued by the Ahmedabad traffic police. Starting from midnight on November 9, 2024, the Gandhi Ashram Road will be closed from Subhash Bridge. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes via Subhash Bridge Circle to Prabodh Rawal Circle towards Ranip or from Subhash Bridge Circle to Prabodh Rawal Bridge towards Palak Tea Stall.
New Parking Facilities
IK Patel, Special on Duty Officer of the Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust, announced the construction of two new parking lots to accommodate visitors. One parking area is located near Magan Niwas for those arriving from Subhash Bridge, while the second is situated next to Khet Vikas Parishad for those travelling from the Wadge Riverfront. These facilities are designed to ensure ease of access for visitors.
Additionally, new traffic signals have been installed from Chimanbhai Bridge to Subhash Bridge, Ranip D Mart, and Cargo Motor to mitigate public inconvenience.
Road Access for Local Residents
While the main road is closed for general traffic, access remains open for residents living in societies along the stretch from Subhash Bridge to Ashram Side Hotel Shelter, ensuring minimal disruption for local citizens.
Details of the Master Plan
The redevelopment project has been designed by HCP Design, Planning, and Management Private Limited (HCPDPM), led by prominent architect Bimal Patel. The plan aims to restore, preserve, and reconstruct about half of the 63 existing structures within the original 120-acre site. A total of 36 buildings will be redeveloped along the Sabarmati River, increasing the current five-acre ashram area to 55 acres.
Features of the New Ashram
The redeveloped complex will feature an orientation centre, a scholar’s residence, expanded parking facilities, a water harvesting pond, souvenir shops, two exhibition areas, a cafeteria, a workshop space, and a grand entrance. These additions are set to make the new Gandhi Ashram a major attraction.
Historical Significance
Since 1963, the ashram has maintained a visitor’s book, with notable entries from global figures like Queen Elizabeth (1961), the Dalai Lama (1984-85), Nelson Mandela (1995), and former US President Bill Clinton (2001).
Preserving the Ashram’s Legacy
The existing buildings within the ashram will be repurposed to highlight the history of the ashram and the Indian independence movement. Exhibitions and galleries will display Mahatma Gandhiji’s work, his movements, travels, daily routine, significant events, and interactions with children. Information on key associates and important visitors before 1930 will also be showcased.
A special section, titled "Gandhiji’s Legacy," will include a gallery featuring prominent ashram residents and leaders from 1917 to 1951. One building will house the Charkha and Khadi manufacturing centre, while another will store manuscripts, honours, and correspondence in the "Gandhiji’s Legacy" section.
The Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project aims to honour the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi while enhancing the visitor experience. With its expanded area, modern facilities, and preserved historical elements, the new ashram is set to become a significant cultural and historical landmark.