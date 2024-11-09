ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Native Arrested in Odisha for Alleged Blackmail, Forced Conversion

Bhubaneswar: In a sensitive case involving allegations of blackmail and forced conversion, Odisha police have arrested a a 24-year-old youth from East Champaran in Bihar, identified as Sameer Mansoor, following a complaint from a woman in Jagatsinghpur district. Post legal formalities, the youth will be forwarded to court today, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra.

Addressing a press briefing on Saturday, Mishra said the police registered a complaint on Friday, after the woman filed an FIR at the Mahila Police Station. The woman claimed that she got to know Sameer through an online gaming app in 2022, where their friendship quickly grew into a relationship. Some time later, Sameer, currently engaged as a mechanic in Jammu and Kashmir, visited Odisha to meet her. Both went to Puri and spend some days together, police informed.

However, she later found that Sameer had concealed his identity, presenting himself as a Hindu while belonging to another community. Following this discovery, she ended the relationship and refused marriage. However, the woman alleged that Sameer blackmailed her, threatening to make their intimate videos public if she did not agree to marry him and convert her faith. Additionally, she alleged that he demanded Rs 5 lakh from her family in exchange for deleting the footage, police informed.

After investigations, we arrested Sameer when he alighted from a train at the railway station, said DCP Pinak Mishra. "After legal formalities, he will be forwarded to court. The complainant had been sent for medical examination and the reports are awaited," the DCP further informed.

On allegations of religious conversion, the DCP said, “We are conducting a thorough investigation. The accused’s mobile phone has been seized, and forensic analysis of the device will be conducted. Besides, the woman’s statement is being verified,” DCP Mishra stated.

Sameer has been booked under several sections - 376/1, 385, 386, 294, 506, 66E, 67, 67-A - of IPC (since the case pertained to a timespan before July 2024). Police are also considering his remand for further investigation.

DCP Mishra urged people to report any instances of online intimidation or abuse to law enforcement, especially concerning interactions on gaming and social media apps. "It would be our earnest request to all who are indulging in online or gaming apps not to befriend unknown people. In case they fall prey to any coercions or forced relationships, they must come forward and lodge a complaint with the police. We will not divulge their identity and launch investigation as per law," Mishra said.

The Orissa Freedom of Religion Act, 1967

The Orissa Freedom of Religion Act, 1967 (Orissa Act No. 2 of 1968) is an Act to provide for prohibition of conversion from one Religion to another by the use of force or inducement or by fraudulent means and for matters incidental thereto.

The gazette stated:

(1) This Act may be called the Orissa Freedom of Religion Act, 1967.

(2) It shall extend to the whole of the State of Orissa.

(3) It shall come into force at once.