If Officers Refuse To Listen, Give Them Paracetamol....: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Senior BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told at a programme in Bhikam Kor of Lohawat that officers who refuse to listen to the public or senior party workers should be given paracetamol tablets to bring down their fever. He said that such officers need to be replaced.

If Officers Refuse To Listen, Give Them Paracetamol....: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at programme (ETV Bharat Photo)

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has lashed out at government officers for their alleged negligence.

Shekhawat said that even after having a double engine government, if any officer dares not to listen to a common man or senior BJP worker then he needs to be changed. The BJP leader said that the officer has to be given paracetamol tablets to bring his fever down.

Addressing a programme organised at Bhikam Kor of Lohawat on Friday night, Shekhawat said that during the regime of the previous government, 'mafias' used to rule the state but now the state government is working round the clock to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of development. He said that the government still has four and a half years in hand and the double engine government will establish a new dimension of development.

Shekhawat said that he will not allow the trust bestowed on him by public for the third consecutive time to get wasted. "Bhajan Lal Sharma government is committed to bring development for Rajasthan," he said. Many officials and public representatives including the state health minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar were present at the occasion.

After attending the programme, Shekhawat left for Pokaran Ramdevra by road. He was warmly welcomed by BJP workers and dignitaries at many places including Osian, Bhikam Kor and Harlaya Lohawat. Shekhawat also expressed his gratitude to the people

Phalodi MLA Pabbaram Vishnoi and district president Manohar Paliwal also accompanied him.

