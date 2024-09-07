ETV Bharat / state

If Officers Refuse To Listen, Give Them Paracetamol....: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has lashed out at government officers for their alleged negligence.

Shekhawat said that even after having a double engine government, if any officer dares not to listen to a common man or senior BJP worker then he needs to be changed. The BJP leader said that the officer has to be given paracetamol tablets to bring his fever down.

Addressing a programme organised at Bhikam Kor of Lohawat on Friday night, Shekhawat said that during the regime of the previous government, 'mafias' used to rule the state but now the state government is working round the clock to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of development. He said that the government still has four and a half years in hand and the double engine government will establish a new dimension of development.

Shekhawat said that he will not allow the trust bestowed on him by public for the third consecutive time to get wasted. "Bhajan Lal Sharma government is committed to bring development for Rajasthan," he said. Many officials and public representatives including the state health minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar were present at the occasion.