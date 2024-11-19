ETV Bharat / state

'Mahakal Lok' Project Will Take Tourism To New Heights: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat offered prayers at Mahakal temple in Ujjain. He had visited the temple with his family in July.

'Mahakal Lok' Project Will Take Tourism To New Heights: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat offers prayers at Mahakal temple (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Ujjain: The second phase of 'Mahakal Lok' project is being conducted under Madhya Pradesh government's supervision and it will take the tourism sector to new heights, Union Culture and Tourism Minister and Jodhpur Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said after visiting Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Tuesday.

Shekhawat, who had earlier reached Ujjain, offered prayers at Mahakal temple and took blessings of Lord Mahakal. After this, he sat on meditation at the Nandi Hall. He also got some photographs clicked in the temple premises. Earlier in July, Shekhawat had visited Mahakal temple with his family.

After darshan, Shekhawat said, "The construction of 'Mahakal Lok' and the restoration of the temple is a symbol of faith of crores of people. It due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, that Madhya Pradesh government and the Government of India have together given priority to the development of Mahakal Lok."

The Union Minister further said that the work of the first phase of 'Mahakal Lok' has been successfully completed and the second phase is being undertaken rapidly under the supervision of the Madhya Pradesh government. "This project has not only improved the experience of the visitors, but has turned Ujjain into a major pilgrimage site at the international level. This project will take the tourism sector to new heights and subsequently contribute to the economic and cultural progress of both Madhya Pradesh and India," he said.

He also congratulated all those involved in the construction of 'Mahakal Lok' and described the project as a unique gift for the devotees.

Read more

  1. Miss India Nikita Porwal Enters Mahakal Temple Wearing Crown, Stokes Controversy
  2. PM Modi to Inaugurate World's First Vedic Clock in Ujjain on March 1

Ujjain: The second phase of 'Mahakal Lok' project is being conducted under Madhya Pradesh government's supervision and it will take the tourism sector to new heights, Union Culture and Tourism Minister and Jodhpur Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said after visiting Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Tuesday.

Shekhawat, who had earlier reached Ujjain, offered prayers at Mahakal temple and took blessings of Lord Mahakal. After this, he sat on meditation at the Nandi Hall. He also got some photographs clicked in the temple premises. Earlier in July, Shekhawat had visited Mahakal temple with his family.

After darshan, Shekhawat said, "The construction of 'Mahakal Lok' and the restoration of the temple is a symbol of faith of crores of people. It due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, that Madhya Pradesh government and the Government of India have together given priority to the development of Mahakal Lok."

The Union Minister further said that the work of the first phase of 'Mahakal Lok' has been successfully completed and the second phase is being undertaken rapidly under the supervision of the Madhya Pradesh government. "This project has not only improved the experience of the visitors, but has turned Ujjain into a major pilgrimage site at the international level. This project will take the tourism sector to new heights and subsequently contribute to the economic and cultural progress of both Madhya Pradesh and India," he said.

He also congratulated all those involved in the construction of 'Mahakal Lok' and described the project as a unique gift for the devotees.

Read more

  1. Miss India Nikita Porwal Enters Mahakal Temple Wearing Crown, Stokes Controversy
  2. PM Modi to Inaugurate World's First Vedic Clock in Ujjain on March 1

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GAJENDRA SINGH SHEKHAWATMAHAKAL LOKMAHAKAL TEMPLE IN UJJAINSHEKHAWAT VISITS MAHAKAL TEMPLE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.