ETV Bharat / state

Gajendra Shekhawat, Gehlot In War Of Words Over Sanjeevani Scam

Ashok Gehlot says if Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is not guilty he should join him to ensure justice for the Sanjeevani scam victims.

Gajendra Shekhawat, Gehlot In War Of Words Over Sanjeevani Scam
Ashok Gehlot (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 6, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST

2 Min Read

Jaipur: A war of words has erupted between Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society scam. While Shekhawat accused Gehlot of insulting his late mother, the latter said his values don't permit him to insult any woman.

In 2023, Gehlot, had said that the SOG probing the Sanjeevani scam found that Shekhawat, his wife and parents were accused. After this, Shekhawat had filed a defamation case against the former CM. The Union Minister said he will not withdraw the defamation case or forgive Gehlot as the latter had publicly defamed his late mother.

Talking to the media on Sunday, Gehlot said as soon as Rajasthan saw a change in power, a new report was prepared in two months and Shekhawat was given a clean chit. During the Congress regime, the investigations into the Sanjeevani scam were conducted for two years, he said.

"If our intentions were bad like the BJP government's, we would have prepared the report in two months and many people would have been jailed. We had honestly investigated for two years, staying within the ambit of the law, but even before our report came to the fore, Shekhawat went to the high court seeking to quash the FIR filed against him."

Gehlot said that he had asked the SOG whether Shekhawat and his family members were involved in the case and on the basis of this, he had made the names public. "The public should know that the government is standing with them. The government's responsibility is to get justice for the victims," he said.

Gehlot said thousands of people from Jodhpur and Barmer had invested money in Sanjeevani by selling their jewellery and land. At that time, Shekhawat and his family members were promoting Sanjeevani and there is proof about it.

"We have not harassed any woman of his family. If a man is doing wrong, how can a woman be responsible for that?" Gehlot asked saying, most of the victims of Sanjeevani scam are from the Rajput community.

On Shekhawat refusing to forgive him, Gehlot said, "Who is apologising? There is no question of apology. If you (Shekhawat) are not guilty, then both of us together should go to the victims and work in the direction of how they get justice and how their money is returned."

Referring to the Marathi-Hindi controversy in Maharashtra, the former CM said there are different languages ​​in different states and such things keep happening. "Some people have a social and political agenda behind it. So I think this is not a big issue," he said.

Read more

  1. Hosabale’s Views Not That of Government or Party, Says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  2. Soon, Tourism Will Flourish In Kashmir Valley Like Never Before, Affirms Union Minister Shekhawat

Jaipur: A war of words has erupted between Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society scam. While Shekhawat accused Gehlot of insulting his late mother, the latter said his values don't permit him to insult any woman.

In 2023, Gehlot, had said that the SOG probing the Sanjeevani scam found that Shekhawat, his wife and parents were accused. After this, Shekhawat had filed a defamation case against the former CM. The Union Minister said he will not withdraw the defamation case or forgive Gehlot as the latter had publicly defamed his late mother.

Talking to the media on Sunday, Gehlot said as soon as Rajasthan saw a change in power, a new report was prepared in two months and Shekhawat was given a clean chit. During the Congress regime, the investigations into the Sanjeevani scam were conducted for two years, he said.

"If our intentions were bad like the BJP government's, we would have prepared the report in two months and many people would have been jailed. We had honestly investigated for two years, staying within the ambit of the law, but even before our report came to the fore, Shekhawat went to the high court seeking to quash the FIR filed against him."

Gehlot said that he had asked the SOG whether Shekhawat and his family members were involved in the case and on the basis of this, he had made the names public. "The public should know that the government is standing with them. The government's responsibility is to get justice for the victims," he said.

Gehlot said thousands of people from Jodhpur and Barmer had invested money in Sanjeevani by selling their jewellery and land. At that time, Shekhawat and his family members were promoting Sanjeevani and there is proof about it.

"We have not harassed any woman of his family. If a man is doing wrong, how can a woman be responsible for that?" Gehlot asked saying, most of the victims of Sanjeevani scam are from the Rajput community.

On Shekhawat refusing to forgive him, Gehlot said, "Who is apologising? There is no question of apology. If you (Shekhawat) are not guilty, then both of us together should go to the victims and work in the direction of how they get justice and how their money is returned."

Referring to the Marathi-Hindi controversy in Maharashtra, the former CM said there are different languages ​​in different states and such things keep happening. "Some people have a social and political agenda behind it. So I think this is not a big issue," he said.

Read more

  1. Hosabale’s Views Not That of Government or Party, Says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  2. Soon, Tourism Will Flourish In Kashmir Valley Like Never Before, Affirms Union Minister Shekhawat

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASHOK GEHLOTGAJENDRA SINGH SHEKHAWATSANJEEVANI SCAMGEHLOT SEKHAWAT ON SANJEEVANI SCAM

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.