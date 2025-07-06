Gajendra Shekhawat, Gehlot In War Of Words Over Sanjeevani Scam

Jaipur: A war of words has erupted between Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society scam. While Shekhawat accused Gehlot of insulting his late mother, the latter said his values don't permit him to insult any woman.

In 2023, Gehlot, had said that the SOG probing the Sanjeevani scam found that Shekhawat, his wife and parents were accused. After this, Shekhawat had filed a defamation case against the former CM. The Union Minister said he will not withdraw the defamation case or forgive Gehlot as the latter had publicly defamed his late mother.

Talking to the media on Sunday, Gehlot said as soon as Rajasthan saw a change in power, a new report was prepared in two months and Shekhawat was given a clean chit. During the Congress regime, the investigations into the Sanjeevani scam were conducted for two years, he said.

"If our intentions were bad like the BJP government's, we would have prepared the report in two months and many people would have been jailed. We had honestly investigated for two years, staying within the ambit of the law, but even before our report came to the fore, Shekhawat went to the high court seeking to quash the FIR filed against him."

Gehlot said that he had asked the SOG whether Shekhawat and his family members were involved in the case and on the basis of this, he had made the names public. "The public should know that the government is standing with them. The government's responsibility is to get justice for the victims," he said.

Gehlot said thousands of people from Jodhpur and Barmer had invested money in Sanjeevani by selling their jewellery and land. At that time, Shekhawat and his family members were promoting Sanjeevani and there is proof about it.

"We have not harassed any woman of his family. If a man is doing wrong, how can a woman be responsible for that?" Gehlot asked saying, most of the victims of Sanjeevani scam are from the Rajput community.

On Shekhawat refusing to forgive him, Gehlot said, "Who is apologising? There is no question of apology. If you (Shekhawat) are not guilty, then both of us together should go to the victims and work in the direction of how they get justice and how their money is returned."

Referring to the Marathi-Hindi controversy in Maharashtra, the former CM said there are different languages ​​in different states and such things keep happening. "Some people have a social and political agenda behind it. So I think this is not a big issue," he said.