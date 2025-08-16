ETV Bharat / state

GAIL Pipeline Bursts In Yamuna River, Panic In Baghpat Villages

A gas pipeline ruptured near Mavikalan village, triggering loud blasts. Supply was halted, and the technical team repaired the line; no casualties reported.

The gas pipeline that ruptured. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 16, 2025 at 11:38 PM IST

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): A gas pipeline of GAIL India burst in the Yamuna river khadar near Mavikalan village on Saturday, triggering panic among residents after loud explosions.

According to the officials, the underground pipeline, which carries natural gas from Gauna village to Delhi’s Bawana industrial area, ruptured at two points in the river. Witnesses reported hearing blasts and seeing water rise 30–35 feet into the air, sparking rumours of a plane crash before the cause was confirmed.

On receiving information, administrative teams rushed to the spot and informed GAIL India. A technical team from the company immediately shut supply and began repair work. The line was restored after the leaks were sealed.

SDM Niketan Sharma said the rupture occurred due to the Yamuna’s current hitting stones along the pipeline, which caused gas seepage. “The supply was stopped as a precaution. It will be resumed only after repairs are completed,” he said.

GAIL security officials added that the leaked gas posed no lasting hazard. “Natural gas is very light and evaporates quickly in open air,” one officer said.

No casualties were reported, but panic spread in nearby villages until the situation was brought under control.

