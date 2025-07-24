ETV Bharat / state

Gadwal Handloom Artist Selected For Prestigious Milan Festival In Italy

Telangana will be represented at the global platform, which showcases traditional textiles and handlooms from around the world.

Gadwal Handloom Artist Selected For Prestigious Milan Festival In Italy
G. Vijay Rajendravarman (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 24, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jogulamba Gadwal: Telangana is renowned for its folk arts and crafts, particularly the handloom industry. This vibrant sector has garnered numerous accolades both nationally and internationally.

G. Vijay Rajendravarman, a renowned handloom artist from Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been selected to participate in the internationally acclaimed ‘Milan Festival’ to be held in Italy from December 6 to 14. Director of the Handloom Service Centre, Arun Kumar, confirmed about the selection of Rajendravarman.

Telangana will be represented at the global platform, which showcases traditional textiles and handlooms from around the world. The selection was made under the National Handloom Development Scheme by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Out of numerous entries across the country, five handloom artists were shortlisted, and Vijay was the only one chosen from Telangana.

Vijay Rajendravarman once worked for a multinational company; however, he returned to his roots to promote the handloom legacy of Gadwala and Kothakota sarees. Currently, Rajendravarman has been operating 250 looms and generating employment for several handloom families in the region.

Arun Kumar said that for the 2025–26 Milan Fair, the Handloom Service Centre had recommended five names from Telangana, but only Vijay was selected. His inclusion marks a significant milestone for Telangana’s handloom sector on the international stage.

Read More

  1. Andhra 's Handloom Maestro, Jujare Nagaraju, Bags Prestigious National Award
  2. Weaving Assamese Culture Into Threads: Self-Taught Gamocha Craftswoman Jinu Brings Alive Iconic Personalities
  3. From Biryani To Handlooms: Miss World 2025 Contestants Enchanted By Telangana's Culture, Cuisine & Craftsmanship

Jogulamba Gadwal: Telangana is renowned for its folk arts and crafts, particularly the handloom industry. This vibrant sector has garnered numerous accolades both nationally and internationally.

G. Vijay Rajendravarman, a renowned handloom artist from Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been selected to participate in the internationally acclaimed ‘Milan Festival’ to be held in Italy from December 6 to 14. Director of the Handloom Service Centre, Arun Kumar, confirmed about the selection of Rajendravarman.

Telangana will be represented at the global platform, which showcases traditional textiles and handlooms from around the world. The selection was made under the National Handloom Development Scheme by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Out of numerous entries across the country, five handloom artists were shortlisted, and Vijay was the only one chosen from Telangana.

Vijay Rajendravarman once worked for a multinational company; however, he returned to his roots to promote the handloom legacy of Gadwala and Kothakota sarees. Currently, Rajendravarman has been operating 250 looms and generating employment for several handloom families in the region.

Arun Kumar said that for the 2025–26 Milan Fair, the Handloom Service Centre had recommended five names from Telangana, but only Vijay was selected. His inclusion marks a significant milestone for Telangana’s handloom sector on the international stage.

Read More

  1. Andhra 's Handloom Maestro, Jujare Nagaraju, Bags Prestigious National Award
  2. Weaving Assamese Culture Into Threads: Self-Taught Gamocha Craftswoman Jinu Brings Alive Iconic Personalities
  3. From Biryani To Handlooms: Miss World 2025 Contestants Enchanted By Telangana's Culture, Cuisine & Craftsmanship

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HANDLOOMMILANITALYTELANGANATELANGANA HAMDLOOM

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Kashmiri Carpets Face Counterfeit Challenge Amid Global Conflicts

Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps In Odisha

Signs And Symptoms Your Body Gives When You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

Chandigarh's Janvi Jindal Becomes Youngest Indian Girl To Hold 5 Guinness Skating Titles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.