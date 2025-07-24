Gadwal Handloom Artist Selected For Prestigious Milan Festival In Italy

Jogulamba Gadwal: Telangana is renowned for its folk arts and crafts, particularly the handloom industry. This vibrant sector has garnered numerous accolades both nationally and internationally.
G. Vijay Rajendravarman, a renowned handloom artist from Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been selected to participate in the internationally acclaimed ‘Milan Festival’ to be held in Italy from December 6 to 14. Director of the Handloom Service Centre, Arun Kumar, confirmed about the selection of Rajendravarman.
Telangana will be represented at the global platform, which showcases traditional textiles and handlooms from around the world. The selection was made under the National Handloom Development Scheme by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Out of numerous entries across the country, five handloom artists were shortlisted, and Vijay was the only one chosen from Telangana.
Vijay Rajendravarman once worked for a multinational company; however, he returned to his roots to promote the handloom legacy of Gadwala and Kothakota sarees. Currently, Rajendravarman has been operating 250 looms and generating employment for several handloom families in the region.
Arun Kumar said that for the 2025–26 Milan Fair, the Handloom Service Centre had recommended five names from Telangana, but only Vijay was selected. His inclusion marks a significant milestone for Telangana’s handloom sector on the international stage.
