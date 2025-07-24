ETV Bharat / state

Gadwal Handloom Artist Selected For Prestigious Milan Festival In Italy

Jogulamba Gadwal: Telangana is renowned for its folk arts and crafts, particularly the handloom industry. This vibrant sector has garnered numerous accolades both nationally and internationally.

G. Vijay Rajendravarman, a renowned handloom artist from Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been selected to participate in the internationally acclaimed ‘Milan Festival’ to be held in Italy from December 6 to 14. Director of the Handloom Service Centre, Arun Kumar, confirmed about the selection of Rajendravarman.