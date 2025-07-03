ETV Bharat / state

Gadkari To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone Of Rs 6,350-Cr Projects In Jharkhand

Ranchi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari will on Thursday inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 6,350 crore in Jharkhand, officials said.

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 11 National Highway projects in the state, including nine from Ranchi and two from Garhwa.

Among the projects are an elevated corridor worth Rs 560 crore in Ranchi and two projects worth Rs 2,460 crore in Garhwa.

Gadkari will inaugurate the 4.18-km elevated 'Ratu Road flyover', which starts near Raj Bhavan and ends at OTC Ground in Ranchi.