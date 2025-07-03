ETV Bharat / state

Gadkari To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone Of Rs 6,350-Cr Projects In Jharkhand

Among the projects are an elevated corridor worth Rs 560 crore in Ranchi and two projects worth Rs 2,460 crore in Garhwa.

Gadkari To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone Of Rs 6,350-Cr Projects In Jharkhand
Union minister Nitin Gadkari (File/PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2025

Ranchi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari will on Thursday inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 6,350 crore in Jharkhand, officials said.

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 11 National Highway projects in the state, including nine from Ranchi and two from Garhwa.

Among the projects are an elevated corridor worth Rs 560 crore in Ranchi and two projects worth Rs 2,460 crore in Garhwa.

Gadkari will inaugurate the 4.18-km elevated 'Ratu Road flyover', which starts near Raj Bhavan and ends at OTC Ground in Ranchi.

In Garhwa, he will inaugurate a 23-km four-lane highway from Shankha to Khajoori, built at a cost of Rs 1,130 crore, the officials said.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a Rs 1,330-crore project for four-laning of a 32-km stretch of NH 39 from the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand interstate boundary to Gumla, they added.

"From Ranchi, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari will launch the Rs 1,900 crore Palma-Gumla four-lane project, Rs 825-crore Barhi-Koderma four-lane project, Rs 100-crore project for Godda, Rs 20-crore project for Giridih and Rs 70-crore Barahat-Tulsipur project, in addition to the elevated corridor in Ranchi," an official said.

Besides, he will also lay the foundation stone for multiple bridges across Jharkhand, the official added.

