Gadkari Assures Singhpura-Vailoo Tunnel For All-Weather Connectivity Between Kishtwar And Anantnag

Jammu: The wait for all weather connectivity between Kishtwar district of Jammu region with Anantnag in Kashmir valley may end soon as Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has assured Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of commencing work on Singhpura-Vailoo tunnel soon.

Responding to a DO letter sent by Omar on January 11 this year, Gadkari said his ministry has sent a proposal of appraisal for the tunnel to the Ministry of Finance. "I have got the matter examined and would like to inform you that my ministry has decided to get the Singhpura-Vailoo tunnel project sanctioned afresh. Accordingly, proposal for appraisal has been taken up with the Ministry of Finance. The construction shall commence soon after this project is sanctioned and awarded to the successful bidder," Gadkari wrote to Abdullah.

The tunnel is crucial for all-weather connectivity between Kishtwar and Anantnag as it will also serve as an alternate highway for Kashmir valley. Residents of Chenab valley, especially of Kishtwar and Doda districts, will be immensely benefitted by the tunnel as they will be able reach the valley in a hassle-free manner. At present people have to cross the Sinthan pass which remains closed for traffic during winters and bad weather.

Singhpura village falls under Inderwal Assembly constituency of Kishtwar district which is currently represented by National Conference (NC) backed Independent MLA Pyare Lal. In the past, the seat was represented by former Congress leader Ghulam Muhammad Saroori thrice. Saroori had been pushing for construction of the tunnel. During his brief stint as Public Works Minister in the previous government of Omar Abdullah led NC-Congress coalition government between 2009 to 2014, Saroori had taken up the matter with the then UPA-II government. Abdullah had raised this issue with the Centre earlier this year.



ETV Bharat had recently reported that after Ramban floods that an alternate highway is the need of the hour and the Singhpura-Vailoo tunnel is crucial to ensure all-weather connectivity.