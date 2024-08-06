ETV Bharat / state

Gadchiroli: Pregnant Woman Saved From Drowning By Rescue Teams Amid Heavy Rains

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

Updated : Aug 6, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

Sheela Sadmek was on her way to the hospital after experiencing labour pain when she got stuck near an overflowing drain near the Irpanar village. A tehsildar alerted two rescue teams who rushed to the spot and saved the woman from drowning and immediately rushed her to a local hospital.

The teams rushed to the spot and rescued the pregnant woman (ETV Bharat)

Maharashtra: As rain caused havoc in the Gadchiroli district, situations turned grim for villagers, especially pregnant woman and children. In a shocking incident, a nine-month-old pregnant woman, who was on the way for delivery, was rescued by a team from drowning in a drain near Irpanar village. She is currently hospitalised.

Sheela Sadmek, a resident of Atidurgam Kucher in Bhamragarh taluk and left for the hospital on a motorbike after experiencing labour pain. However, she could not reach the hospital as the road leading to the village was submerged due to rainfall, and got stuck there.

Tehsildar (collector) Kishore Bagde alerted Naib Tehsildar who ordered that a risk boat with two rescue teams be sent there immediately. The teams rushed to the spot and rescued the pregnant woman and helped her cross the canal following which she was admitted to a rural hospital in Bhamragarh.

Earlier, a woman from Bhamragarh taluka had to cross the drain using a JCB bucket. On Monday, August 5, a woman from the Korchi taluka was admitted to a hospital after being bedridden. Locals said that the situation is terrible every year during the Monsoons and nothing much has been done in this regard.

This is not the first time that such an incident has been reported. Last month, an excavator machine bucket was used to transport a pregnant woman across a flooded 'nullah' and damaged roads. The severe flood-like situation caused water to inundate homes and a school in Suryapalli village, leading to the evacuation of 112 people, including 76 students.

