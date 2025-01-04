Ahmedabad: Russian Arrested in a Digital Arrest Case; Senior Citizen Robbed of Rs 17 Lakh

Ahmedabad: The incidents of digital arrest are increasing day by day. In Ahmedabad, a senior citizen was extorted Rs 17 lakh by a gang of cyber thugs. When he finally realized, he immediately filed a complaint with the cybercrime police.

The case was cracked and three people including a Russian citizen have been arrested by Ahmedabad Cybercrime team. Along with this, the foreign connection of this cyber gang has also been revealed. The cyber thugs impersonated themselves as inspectors of the Customs Department from the Delhi headquarters and extorted Rs 17 lakh from an elderly man.

'You are digitally arrested because..'

A senior citizen of Ahmedabad city, Dada, received a phone call from this gang of thugs who told him that his parcel has been sent to Malaysia, its tracking ID number with some transaction ID number. They said 16 bogus passports, 58 ATM cards and 140 GM MD drugs have been found in this parcel. You are digitally arrested as the drugs are found, they told him.

Rs 17 lakhs extorted

Thus, after seriously intimidating the senior citizen, they verified his bank account and extorted Rs 17 lakh from him under various pretexts of legalization. As soon as the elderly person came to know that he had been defrauded, he immediately contacted Cyber ​​Crime and filed a complaint, and a vigorous investigation was started by Cyber ​​Crime police.

Two accused were already in police custody

The important and shocking thing is that two accused involved in this serious crime were already in jail. When the police questioned both the accused, it came to light that a Russian person was also associated with them. After the arrest of that Russian accused named Anatoly Mironov, it came to light that he was caught by the Pune police in an investment fraud. Along with this, it also came to light that the entire racket of this digital arrest was being run by a Cambodian gang.

Money being delivered to China

Anatoly Mironov worked as a gatekeeper, who would invite the account holder to a hotel and keep him there until the money was transferred to China. He would stay with him until the money reached China, whether in crypto or otherwise. There was another Russian gatekeeper with him. He has now absconded. Russian accused Anatoly Mironov was also in contact with Chinese people using the Telegram application.

Among the accused is Nadim Khan Pathan, who went to the Imperial Hotel in Mumbai with a kit of bank accounts of different people and met the Russian accused Anatoly Mironov. Nadim Khan called the bank account holder and agent to hotels in Mumbai and Goa and converted the money deposited in the account into other accounts or crypto currencies as per the instructions of his Chinese boss.