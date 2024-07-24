A Year-Long Tribute To Kargil Heroes by Northern Command

Jammu : As the nation gears up to celebrate the Rajat Jayanti Mahotsav on 26th July 2024, marking the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Northern Command and its formations have been commemorating the heroic victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the Kargil War with a series of activities spanning over a year.

With overwhelming participation from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, school children, civil dignitaries, and ex-servicemen, the celebrations have been a testament to the nation's gratitude towards the Bravehearts who have made supreme sacrifices for the defence of the country. From environment-friendly initiatives like tree plantation drives to motivational lectures, quizzes, and painting competitions for school children, the events have aimed to inspire the present generation and also to pay tribute to the veer naris and next of kins (NOKs) of the Bravehearts Lt Col Suneel Bartwal PRO & Spokesperson Ministry of Defence, Jammu said.

In a remarkable display of national unity and solidarity, nationwide motorcycle and car rallies were organized as part of the celebrations. The rallies, which included the Indian Army's motorcycle rally, as well as those organized by corporate partners like Mahindra & Mahindra, Harley Davidson, and TVS Motors, started from different parts of the country, including Dinjan & Kibithu (in East), Kochi & Dhanushkodi (in South), and Tanot & Dwarka (in West). The Mahindra car rally starting from different corners of the country, converged at the National War Memorial in Delhi and then proceeded to the Kargil War Memorial in Leh, symbolizing the nation's unwavering support for its brave soldiers.

Tribute To Kargil Heroes (ETV Bharat)

The Motorcycle Rallies were ceremoniously flagged off by senior military dignitaries including General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM then Vice Chief of Army Staff, from the National War Memorial in New Delhi, and Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, VSM GOC-in-C, Northern Command, from Udhampur. The rallies also included an all-women motorcycle rally and the Ice and Steel Cycling Expedition. The rally participants interacted with the general public route and collected messages for the soldiers on the frontlines, mobilizing national sentiments and reinforcing the bond between the nation and its armed forces Lt Col Suneel Bartwal PRO & Spokesperson Ministry of Defence, Jammu said.

The significance of this milestone is accentuated by a series of events planned to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers. The events organised at various military stations honoured the NOKs of Bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Veer Naris and family members of Bravehearts were special guests at various events, including the Kargil veteran interaction with school children at the Shahidgarh war memorial, the Sarhad Shauryathon at the Zozila war memorial and the wreath-laying ceremony.

These events provided a platform for the nation to express its gratitude and solidarity with the families of the fallen heroes. The felicitation of veer naris was a poignant reminder that the nation stands with them, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten. By involving the next of kin in these celebrations, the Indian Army reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the families of its Bravehearts and ensuring that their legacy lives on.

As a run-up to the grand KVD Rajat Jayanti celebrations at the Kargil War Memorial on 25th & 26th July, a series of inspirational events featured living legends of the Kargil War sharing their experiences with the young generation. Keynote speakers included General VP Malik, PVSM, AVSM (Retd), Lt Gen YK Joshi, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), Brigadier S S Shekhawat, KC, SC, SM, VSM, and Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, MVC (Retd). The presence of Shri Girdhari Lal Batra, father of the Braveheart Capt Vikram Batra, PVC, added fervour to the event. These events aimed to inspire and motivate the younger generation by sharing the stories of courage and valour of the Kargil War heroes, ensuring that their legacy lives on, the spokesperson said.

Student outreach events were organised to engage with the younger members of society and instil a sense of patriotism. These events included drawing and poster competitions, slogan writing, athletic events, and village volleyball competitions which encouraged teamwork and camaraderie. Additionally, motivational lectures, movie screenings on Kargil War themes, and training sessions on motor mechanics and vehicle repair were conducted to inspire and empower the students. 'Run for Fun' and 'Know Your Armed Forces' events were also conducted at Model School, Sagra, to familiarize the students with the role and sacrifices of the armed forces, fostering a sense of national pride and responsibility among future generations.

These run-up events to the grand KVD Rajat Jayanti celebrations at the Kargil War Memorial on 25th & 26th July have been a resounding success, inspiring a sense of national pride and gratitude towards the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.