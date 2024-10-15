G A Mir Named Congress Legislature Party Leader in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A day before the formation of the government in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress party on Tuesday appointed G A Mir as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the J and K Assembly.

The appointment was confirmed through an official order, which stated that Mir had been named the new CLP leader for Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is to inform you that following a unanimous resolution by the members of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, authorizing the Congress president to appoint a new CLP leader, Shri G.A. Mir has been appointed as the CLP leader," read the order issued by Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.