Further Fissures in INDIA: CPI (M) Slams Ramesh, Blames Mamata for Nitish's Exit

Kolkata: It seems the camaraderie is on the verge of caving in. State secretary of the CPI (M) Mohd. Selim has lambasted Congress's general secretary Jairam Ramesh for being 'soft' on the ruling Trinamool Congress. Not only that she has also alleged that it was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has gifted Nitish Kumar to BJP.

This comes in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vehicle being attacked near the Bihar-West Bengal border. Though Banerjee has vehemently denied allegations of her party being behind the assault, the Congress surprisingly hasn't upped the ante on Banerjee in a fear of antagonising the TMC supremo.

Selim's diatribes at Congress catch all unawares since the Grand Old Party and the Left have been fighting polls in unison.

Speaking on Ramesh, an infuriated Selim asked, 'Who are you talking about? Till now, we heard chants of 'Jai Shri Ram. Now remove Shri and say 'Greedy Jairam'. Bengal's future will be decided by the people here. Nobody will chant Jai Ram or Jai Shri Ram."

"I met Rahul Gandhi at Birbhum and welcomed his Yatra. I can understand the march facing obstacles in Assam where the CM is a former Congressman. But never did I expect a repeat in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is resorting to undemocratic means to save her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee). Mahatma Gandhi didn't cooperate with the British, now Mamta is turning indifferent to the Yatra on the diktats of the BJP," he said.

Launching a broadside at TMC and Mamata Banerjee, Selim said, "Why didn't she attend the Delhi meeting? It was a platform against BJP. By not attending the virtual meet recently, she had opposed Congress and CPI (M). We have been stressing on policy, but she is more obsessed with names. It was Nitish Kumar who was supposed to be the convener of INDIA, but she was the one who suggested Mallikarjun Kharge's name," he said adding that it is Mamata who has gifted Nitish to BJp just like the way she gifted Nano to Gujarat.

It is noteworthy that Banerjee had taken swipes at the Congress stating that the party was not even capable of winning 40 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. She had also blamed the party for being arrogant and dismantling the alliance.