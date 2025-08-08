ETV Bharat Tracks Down The Man In Black Car Who Drove Away To Safety In Dharali

Uttarkashi: The video of the devastation at Dharali is still fresh in the minds of people. A few people saw a black car speeding away from the destruction caused by a flash flood in the area.

Soon, questions were asked on the fate of the occupants of the car with apprehensions on his/her well being expressed on social media. ETV Bharat, after analysing the data of those rescued from Dharali managed to track down the man who is safe and sound although the same cannot be said about his associates.

The man was identified as Furqan Ahmed of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Furqan along with his three associates were at Dharali for welding work at a hotel. Furqan said he was in the market to buy some goods for the work when he heard a shrill whistle. Soon, he could see people running in panic. Sensing danger, Furqan asked his associated to run as fast as they could while he reversed the car.

Furqan said he reversed his Maruti Alto car bearing UP registration number and drove it in the direction where people were running with his three associates among them. "Around 20 to 30 people were running in front of my car. I sped up hoping the ones ahead of me would remain unscathed," he said.

Furqan said those who could not catch up were swept away. He managed to escape the devastation but the fate of his three associates is still not known. On the way to Matli Air Base, Furqan came across a tourist couple from somewhere in South India. He gave them a lift and dropped them at Harshil.

The couple later met Furqan at the Air Base and thanked him profusely for his help in what could have been the worst day of their lives. Furqan said although he survived, he is still looking for his three associates. He does not want to go back to Dharali but may do so if required. "I hope my companions are alive as they were running in front of my car," he said.

Furqan is devoting much of his time to look for his associates whose families will shortly arrive at Matli Air Base. He has parked his car at the Army base in Harshil and does not plan to leave anytime soon.