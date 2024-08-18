Furious With Bike Stunts, Crowd Throw Two Scooters Off Bengaluru Flyover

Bengaluru: A furious crowd in Bengaluru threw two scooters off a flyover to teach a lesson to two youths for performing students on a busy road. The incident took place on Thursday near the Adakamaranahalli flyover on the Bengaluru-Tumkur National Highway.

Bengaluru Crowd Throw Two Scooters From Flyover (ETV Bharat)

Two youths, who were performing stunts on the highway, collided their bikes with other vehicles. Irked by the incident, the other motorists threw youths' scooters off the flyover to express their outrage.

The clip of the scooters being thrown from a flyover went viral on social media. On receiving the information, the Nelamangala traffic police registered a case in this regard and the two youths have been apprehended.

A similar incident took place recently, in which the Yalahanka police arrested 44 youths for indulging in bike stunts on the Airport Road near Chikkajala in Yalahanka. The travellers coming to Bengaluru from the airport captured the bike stunts on their cell phones and they posted them on social media.

A total of 33 cases were registered against them in the Yalahanka division. Among them, nine cases were registered in Devanahalli traffic police station, six at Yelahanka station and 18 at Hebbal police station. The cops continued operations to crack down on bike stunts.