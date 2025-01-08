ETV Bharat / state

Porbandar Crash: Body Of ICG Pilot From Kanpur Consigned To Flames In Native Village

Yadav was given a guard of honour before his body was cremated on the banks of Ganga river in Bithoor.

The body of Indian Coast Guard pilot and Deputy Commandant Sudhir Yadav, who was martyred in a helicopter crash in Porbandar, Gujarat, was consigned to flames at his native Harkishanpur village in Maitha, Kanpur Dehat on Wednesday
Sudhir Yadav (ETV Bharat)
Kanpur: The body of Indian Coast Guard pilot and Deputy Commandant Sudhir Yadav, who was martyred in a helicopter crash in Porbandar, Gujarat, was consigned to flames at his native Harkishanpur village in Maitha, Kanpur Dehat on Wednesday.

Slogans of 'Suddhir Yadav Amar Rahe' filled the air as the body was brought to the village whose residents gathered in large numbers to pay respect to the departed soul. Yadav's body was given a guard of honour by personnel of Navy, Army and Air Force on the banks of Ganga river in Bithoor before it was consigned to flames.

The body of Indian Coast Guard pilot and Deputy Commandant Sudhir Yadav, who was martyred in a helicopter crash in Porbandar, Gujarat, was consigned to flames at his native Harkishanpur village in Maitha, Kanpur Dehat on Wednesday
Sudhir Yadav's body wrapped in a Tricolour in Harikishanpur village (ETV Bharat)

On Tuesday, Yadav's body was brought to his residence in Shyam Nagar under Chakeri police station area of Kanpur city. His body was taken to the Air Force Station late in the evening. The body, wrapped in Tricolour was then brought to Harikishanpur village where NCC cadets and locals paid their respect.

Yadav's widow Avrutti and his mother were inconsolable and personnel from his unit handed his father his cap and badge. The last rites were performed by Yadav's cousin. Yadav's father Nawab Singh, an ex-serviceman said he was a second generation armed force officer and his family is proud to serve the nation.

Yadav was among three personnel killed in a helicopter crash at Gujarat's Porbandar airport, had tied the knot just 10 months ago. The incident on Sunday involved an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv on a routine flight, which crashed unexpectedly. Stationed in Porbandar, Sudhir tied the knot just 10 months ago with Avrutti Yadav, a judicial judge in Patna. Avrutti had returned to Patna Saturday evening, hours before the crash. Family members received news of Sudhir’s critical condition around 2 p.m. Sunday, only to learn later that he passed away.

According to the officials, the ALH Dhruv helicopter crashed due to an unknown malfunction, resulting in the death of all three crew members on board. According to officials, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

