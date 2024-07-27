ETV Bharat / state

Funds Allocated for Continued Development of Jammu: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Jammu : Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, addressed a press conference at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu on Saturday along with Ravinder Raina, President J&K BJP, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha), and Sunil Sethi, Chief Spokesperson who accompanied the Minister during the media interaction.

Arjun Ram Meghwal said that infrastructure projects are in progress everywhere in Jammu and funds have been granted to maintain this continuity in infrastructure development like, railways, all weather roads, highways, MDF etc. We have also laid the outlay to strengthen the security. The limit of Mudra loans to promote MSME has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. A cluster for vegetables is laid medicinal plants will be promoted, handloom, handcrafts will be promoted. Natural farming has a lot of scope in Jammu, it will be harnessed, said Meghwal.

"We have entered the era of 4.0 in the industries, so in this budget, innovation, research and development and ITI structure will be strengthened. Budget has all the provisions to strengthen the Jammu & Kashmir,” said Minister.