"Fully Cooperating With Investigation....": Zia Ur Rahman Barq On Sambhal Violence

MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq has reached Lucknow to appear before judicial commission probing Sambhal violence.

Zia Ur Rahman Barq
Published : April 16, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq on Wednesday said he is cooperating with the police investigation and has responded to the judicial commission's summons in connection with the Sambhal violence.

The MP had earlier recorded his statement before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which questioned him for three hours. "I am fully cooperating with the investigation. I answered every question and will now appear before the judicial commission. Today the commission has called me. It is my responsibility to go and answer them. I will tell them the whole truth," he said adding that truth will be revealed when statements are presented before the court.

Expressing doubt on the functioning of the police, the MP said, "We cannot believe whatever the police says. If the truth comes out on the behest of the police, then why would there be a need for a court?"

Barq said he has faith in the judiciary and is sure that he will get justice from the court. "I never believe in violence and want the rule of law to prevail in the country. When Sambhal issue rose we approached the judiciary and in Waqf matter too we went to Supreme Court. I have also filed a petition so that I can get justice," he said.

On November 24, 2024 violence erupted in Sanbhal during a court-ordered ASI survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. After this, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member commission to probe Sambhal violence. Headed by retired judge Devendra Arora, the commission comprises of former DGP AK Jain and former IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad.

Earlier, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi has appeared before the commission and submitted a detailed report. Now, the statements of Barq and Samajwadi Party leader Iqbal Mahmood's son Sohail Iqbal are to be recorded before the commission.

