Full State Honours For Last Rites Of Ex-MLAs, Distinguished People In Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Dehradun: The last rites of former MLAs and people who make a mark in public life in Uttarakhand will be performed from now onwards with full state honours.

The announcement was made by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday during an obituary reference being made to former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Bhagwanpur MLA Chandrashekhar Bhattewale by the state Assembly during its ongoing Budget Session.

Dhami rose from his seat to announce the decision when BSP MLA from Laksar Muhammad Shahzad said it was sad to see the former Bhagwanpur legislator not accorded state honours at his cremation. "I attended his (Bhattewale's) funeral. MLAs Sanjay Batra and Adesh Chauhan were also there.

"It was sad to see the former legislator not accorded state honours during cremation. It would not have cost the state government much. I request the chief minister to make an announcement ensuring that all former MLAs get state honours during their last rites," Shahzad said. Shahzad who represents the BSP thanked the chief minister for the announcement.

Earlier, paying tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Dhami said the country will always remember his contribution as the finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government. He also described Bhattewale as an MLA who worked tirelessly for the welfare of his constituency.

Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya said India will always remember Manmohan Singh's work as prime minister, finance minister, planning commission deputy chairman and RBI governor because he "excelled in all the roles he donned".