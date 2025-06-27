ETV Bharat / state

Fugitive Chennai Factory Murder Suspect Arrested In Bihar After 28 Years

The murder occurred on July 8, 1996, at a factory run by Dayalan on Buckingham Canal Road, Tiruvottiyur, Chennai.

Tamil Nadu special police arrested fugitive murder suspect Jugal Kishore (second right)
Tamil Nadu special police arrested fugitive murder suspect Jugal Kishore (second right)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 8:43 PM IST

Chennai: Police have arrested Jugal Kishore in Bihar, nearly 28 years after he allegedly murdered his colleague Mallu Rawat in a Chennai factory in 1996. Kishore, who had been absconding since being released on bail 45 days after his initial arrest, was apprehended by a special police team from Avadi, Chennai, with the assistance of Bihar Police.

The murder occurred on July 8, 1996, at a factory run by Dayalan on Buckingham Canal Road, Tiruvottiyur, Chennai. Mallu Rawat, an employee, was found dead with severe head injuries. A Sathangadu police investigation, based on Dayalan's complaint, led to Kishore's initial arrest.

Jugal Kishore
Jugal Kishore

Avadi Police Commissioner K Shankar recently ordered an intensified search for absconding criminals, prompting the formation of special teams. In December 2024, a special police force, including Special Assistant Inspector M. Veerasamy, constables Ranjith and D.R. Mohammed Siddique, travelled to Bihar after receiving intelligence that Kishore was hiding in his hometown of Ulle village. Though he initially evaded capture then, recent information indicated his frequent visits to the area.

Acting on a new intelligence, the special police force returned to Bihar on June 20 and successfully arrested Jugal Kishore.

The police stated that Kishore is currently being brought to Chennai for further investigation.

