Fugitive AAP MLA Pathanmajra Releases Video, Targets Party MLAs For Not Supporting Him

Patiala: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who has been on the run for more than three weeks after being booked in a rape case, has released a video from an undisclosed location, accusing his party MLAs and farmer unions of not standing by him. The Sanaur legislator released the video clip on Friday night, alleging that his party MLAs and farmer organisations had failed to stand by him.

Pathanmajra has been on the run since September 2. He escaped police custody when the Punjab Police went to Haryana's Karnal to arrest him in the case.

Police had then claimed that gunshots were fired and stones were pelted by the legislator's supporters after a police team went to arrest him in Dabri village of Karnal district, where he was at the residence of one of his relatives.

However, Pathanmajra denied police claims of being involved in firing at cops and alleged that he fled after learning that he would be killed in a "fake encounter".

In his latest video, Pathanmajra claimed that he was being targeted for speaking out against Delhi-based AAP leaders' and for holding an IAS officer responsible for the recent floods.

"My only fault is that I raised Punjab's water issue, and the state faced devastation in the recent floods," he said and added that no one from his party or any farmer union has come forward to support him.