Fuel Price Hike In Jammu And Kashmir Adds To Public Anxiety

Srinagar: The Omar Abdullah led Jammu and Kashmir has increased petrol and diesel in the union territory which has added to the anxiety of the people who argue the hike will burden them and impact all sectors.

The fuel was hiked on April 1, 2025, six months after the people elected the first government in the UT where people felt the government would relieve them of economic burden rather than add to their woes.

Per the notification, issued by Santosh D Vaidya, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government Finance Department, tax on Motor Spirit (petrol) will be 24% minus Rs 3.50 per litre, with Cess of Rs 2 per litre. Diesel oil will be taxed at 16% minus Rs 4.50 per litre, with Cess of Rs 1 per litre. The notification further states that aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will be taxed at 5%, while natural gas will be subject to 21% tax. With this order, a litre of petrol will now cost Rs 100.93, while diesel per litre will cost Rs 87.01.

The order was issued under Section 3 and 3A of the Jammu and Kashmir Motor Spirit and Diesel Oil (Taxation of Sales) Act Samvat 2005 and has come into force from April 1.

The hike has caused anxiety among transporters, car users while the opposition political parties have launched a scathing attack on the government.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the National Conference government enjoys power for themselves but has burdened the people.

“Yet another blow to the common people. Petrol up by ₹1.25, Diesel by ₹2.14 in Srinagar thanks to the @JKNC_ government’s relentless tax hikes. Burdening the masses while they enjoy power and luxury rides for themselves,” Mohit Bhan, PDP spokesperson said.

Sajad Lone, MLA Handwara and president of Peoples Conference said the diesel and petrol prices impact public transportation directly. “With 530 tankers of fuel consumed daily, each holding 12,000 liters, the annual cost increase amounts to 500 crore. The same AAY beneficiaries meant to receive relief will ultimately pay back 80% of this increase through transportation expenses, while the elite remain unaffected,” Lone said.

Awami Ittehad Party leader Ishtiyaq Qadri said that the fuel hike will create inflation in other business sectors, from food to clothing. “This hike will impact civil transportation, daily consumables and overall cost of living. This decision will increase air ticket prices also and will inevitably lead to inflation at an unprecedented level,” Qadri said.

Transporters and locals are also anxious about the hike in fuel. Ghulam Nabi, a local from Srinagar, said that the people felt the government would bring relief to them rather than hiking the rates of the fuel. “The hike will increase inflation and bus fare also. People will face difficulties,” Nabi said.

Riyaz Ahmad, a transporter, said that their sectors are always the first target when it comes to government decisions. “Our miseries will increase by the hike in fuel. If we increase the fare, passengers will raise their voice against us. The government must relook into the decision,” Ahmad said.

Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to chief minister Omar Abdullah, said the government has announced several welfare measures for the people to bring relief in their daily life for which the government needs money. “In the budget, the government reduced the rebate on fuel, it did not hike the price. We have taken welfare measures which the people appreciated,” Wani said.