Frustrated With Delays In Government Recruitment, Jharkhand Youth Shifts Focus To Private Sector

Ranchi: Faced with increasing delays and complexities in securing a government job, a majority of youth in Jharkhand are now turning towards private sector jobs. This changing trend was clearly visible at the employment fair organised by the Jharkhand government on Tuesday at the Lower Regional Employment Office in Ranchi, where a large number of job-seekers turned up.

About 20 companies set up their stalls offering up to 1600 posts in the fair across various qualifications from 8th pass to MTech. Job seekers interacted with company representatives, gathered information about roles, and many received offer letters on the spot based on their qualifications.

Supriya Nutan Kishore, a B.Tech graduate in Computer Science, shared her frustration with the current government hiring system. “There are very few government job openings, and the exams that are announced often get delayed. Instead of wasting time, it makes more sense to explore opportunities in the private sector,” she said.

Amit Kumar, a candidate who wants to become a professor, said, "A government job is a secure job, but in the private sector, you can earn according to your qualifications with a smart salary and move forward. That is why the attraction of the youth has increased towards private jobs".

According to the Department of Labour, Employment, Training & Skill Development, nearly 15,000 young individuals were placed in private sector jobs last year through similar employment drives. Deputy Director of the department, Nishikant Mishra, also believes that many examinations being conducted under the government policy are pending. In such a situation, instead of wandering, the youth are stepping into the private sector, and they are also getting employment opportunities.

"There were 1600 vacancies in today's job fair. Now it has to be seen how many people are finally selected. Because there are many such candidates who get selected for many posts," he added.

The job fair organised by the state government's labour department brought together a diverse group of employers, offering roles in sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, education, construction, and technology. 20 counters have been set up in this job fair organised at the lower regional employment office in Ranchi.

Companies like Medanta Ranchi, Raj Hospital, Rani Hospital, Cambridge Institute of Technology, Hotel ABN Grand, Royal Sun Hotel, Yazaaki India Pvt. Ltd., L&T Construction, Swiggy, and LIC were among the prominent names setting up recruitment counters.