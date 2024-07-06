Fruit Seller Mowed Down With Car During Brawl In Rajasthan's Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur: In a shocking incident reported from Rajasthan, a fruit seller was killed after being run over by a car after a brawl in capital Jaipur's Jhotwara police station area on Friday night, police said. The slain has been identified as Banwari Kumawat.

The shocking incident unfolded after a brawl ensued among several youths in the said area. Local sources said that the victim Banwari intervened to defuse the situation but was crushed by one of the youths driving a car. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot as per locals.

According to local Councilor Kishanlal Ajmera of Ward No. 9, the fight broke out at a paan shop, where the inebriated youths were arguing among each other. When Banwari intervened, they ran over him with a car leading to his on the spot death, Ajmera said.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the the Jhotwara police rushed to the spot and took Banwari's body into custody for post-mortem.

DCP West Amit Kumar said that Banwari Kumawat had a fruit shop in the Jhotwara area. On Friday night, when Banwari tried to intervene in the youths' fight, one of them ran over him with a car, dragging him for about 15 feet before fleeing the scene, he said. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the injured fruit seller was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead, added the police officer.

The incident has caused outrage among the locals especially Banwari's fellow traders in the area who lodged a protest against the murder demanding justice to the victim by shutting down their shops on Saturday morning. The traders also demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

The victim's family demanded compensation over the irreparable loss.

Congress leader Mahendra Singh Kheri accused the police of using excessive force beating the traders and the deceased's family. Congress leader Gulab Saini alleged that Banwari's death was a deliberate act and demanded financial assistance and swift justice for the victim's family. Police have launched in investigation into the incident.