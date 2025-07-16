ETV Bharat / state

Front Bench For All: Odisha School Adopts Kerala-Style U-Shaped Seating, Eliminating Back Benches

Inspired by Kerala, Sahanipur school in Odisha's Ganjam district has introduced U-shaped seating to reduce discrimination and enhance student participation in classrooms

Inspired by Kerala, Sahanipur school introduces U-shaped seating to reduce discrimination and enhance student participation in classrooms.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST

Berhampur: To eliminate the disparity between the front and back benches and promote equal participation for all students, the Upper Primary School in Sahanipur, Berhampur in Odisha, has adopted the U-shaped seating system in classrooms, exactly on the lines of schools in Kerala.

As was the practice earlier, students were seated in straight rows and it often happened that those in the back benches received less attention while those in the front were mostly the high-performing students. Recognising this imbalance, the administration and the teachers of the Sahanipur Higher Primary School have reorganised their classroom seating into U-shape.

Mamata Nahak, a school teacher, said, "Earlier, students sitting at the back were often away from immediate sight or reach. This new seating ensures that every child gets equal attention." The idea was made a reality after Panchayat Sarpanch Ranjit Kumar Sahu discussed about the innovative seating arrangement in a Kerala school after reading about it in a social media post.

He proposed its adoption in Sahanipur school and the new system was incorporated in four classrooms. "After seeing this unique method on social media, I suggested it to the principal. It is good that the school started following it," he said.

School principal Pushpita Panigrahi confirmed the development and said it is a positive move driving change for the betterment, and emphasised how it enhances student engagement and breaks the psychological divide between 'front-benchers' and 'back-benchers'. "Students now feel more included and motivated to participate," she stated.

Students Salini Behera, upbeat about the new seating arrangement said, "Earlier, if we arrived late, we had to sit at the back, which made it hard to see the blackboard or follow lessons. Now, every seat feels like the front bench."

The seating change pattern started in Kerala's Ramavilasom Vocational Higher Secondary School in Kollam District, is now being emulated by other states like Punjab, where schools have already adopted this model.

