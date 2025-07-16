ETV Bharat / state

Front Bench For All: Odisha School Adopts Kerala-Style U-Shaped Seating, Eliminating Back Benches

Berhampur: To eliminate the disparity between the front and back benches and promote equal participation for all students, the Upper Primary School in Sahanipur, Berhampur in Odisha, has adopted the U-shaped seating system in classrooms, exactly on the lines of schools in Kerala.

As was the practice earlier, students were seated in straight rows and it often happened that those in the back benches received less attention while those in the front were mostly the high-performing students. Recognising this imbalance, the administration and the teachers of the Sahanipur Higher Primary School have reorganised their classroom seating into U-shape.

Mamata Nahak, a school teacher, said, "Earlier, students sitting at the back were often away from immediate sight or reach. This new seating ensures that every child gets equal attention." The idea was made a reality after Panchayat Sarpanch Ranjit Kumar Sahu discussed about the innovative seating arrangement in a Kerala school after reading about it in a social media post.

He proposed its adoption in Sahanipur school and the new system was incorporated in four classrooms. "After seeing this unique method on social media, I suggested it to the principal. It is good that the school started following it," he said.