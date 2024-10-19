From Ufa To Maihar: MBBS Student Shrishti Sharma's Body Repatriated After Fatal Accident In Russia

Satna: The body of Shrishti Sharma, a 22-year-old MBBS student from Maihar, was repatriated to India after she tragically died in a road accident in Russia's Ufa. The mortal remains arrived at the Satna airstrip on Saturday where they were received by family members and local officials before being transported to her hometown by ambulance.

Shrishti, a fourth-year medical student at Bashkir State University, lost her life in an accident while touring with friends during a holiday, Reports indicate that one of the car's wheels detached, causing the vehicle to lose control and leading to her fatal fall onto the road. The news of her death reached her family through a classmate, ZOya, who informed them about the unfortunate incident.

The Sharma family, devastated by the loss of their only daughter, sought assistance from the Madhya Pradesh government to expedite the return of Shrishti's body. The state government promptly contacted the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the repatriation process.

After a 10-day wait, the body was transported to Delhi before being flown to Satna via air ambulance, organised by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Upon arrival in Satna, the body was received with profound sorrow by her parents, who had been anxiously awaiting the return of their daughter. The repatriation was attended by local officials, including the BJP District President, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, and the Additional Superintendent of Police, reflecting the community's solidarity with the grieving family.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences through social media, stating, "The sad news of Shrishti Sharma's death has been received with great sorrow. The Madhya Pradesh government worked closely with the Government of India to ensure her body returned to her family as soon as possible."