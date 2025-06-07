ETV Bharat / state

From Tummapudi To The PMO: Villagers Celebrate Mahendradev's Rise As EAC-PM Chairman

Duggirala: The non-descript village of Tummapudi in Duggirala mandal is brimming with pride and joy as one of its own, Suryadevara Mahendradev, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM).

Mahendradev's remarkable journey from a remote panchayat to one of the top economic advisory roles in the country has emerged as a shining example of how hard work and strong roots can lead to yield stupendous results. Mahendradev’s achievement is being celebrated across the village. Locals say his success feels personal, especially for those who have seen him grow up and visit the village despite his high-profile work.

A legacy of art and thought

Mahendradev comes from a family steeped in intellect and creativity. His father, Dr Suryadevara Sanjeevdev, was an internationally renowned painter, writer, and literary scholar. Many of his artworks are preserved in museums in England even today. Growing up in such a culturally rich environment, Mahendradev carried forward the legacy through his own pursuits, this time in the field of economics and public policy.

He began his education in an aided school, but his academic journey eventually took him to India’s top institutions and policy forums. Mahendradev gained national recognition as a key member of the poverty assessment committee, where he challenged conventional methods of measuring poverty. He argued that basic expenses like mobile usage, education, and healthcare should be considered, not just food expenditure, a perspective that marked a shift in the way poverty was understood and addressed.