From Telugu Medium To Mastering English: Meet Murali, The Young Writer From Sircilla Breaking Language Barriers

Rajanna Sircilla: For many Telugu-medium students, English often feels like a hurdle. But Murali, a passionate young man from a humble farming family in Rajanna Sircilla district, has turned that hurdle into a stepping stone. Not only has he mastered the language, but he has also authored 23 books, most of them in English and is now being recognised across literary circles. His journey proves that interest and determination can break any language barrier.

Love For Language Sparked In Childhood

Though he studied in Telugu medium until his degree, Murali’s love for English was evident from his early years. He would express his emotions through poems right from school, and in 2013, that creative spark led to his first book idea.

“I started by writing poems and short stories. English literature fascinated me. Over time, I just couldn’t stop writing,” he says.

A Relentless Pursuit Of Literature

Murali pursued a Master’s degree in English Literature, despite his Telugu-medium background. He now works as an English lecturer at an engineering college and also works as a freelance tutor. For the past 11 years, he has been sharing his love for the language with students while continuing his passion for writing. He has so far authored 23 books, 20 in English and 3 in Telugu, a rare feat for someone from a non-English academic background.

From Ramayana To A Thousand Poems