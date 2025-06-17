From Telugu Medium To Mastering English: Meet Murali, The Young Writer From Sircilla Breaking Language Barriers

Rajanna Sircilla: For many Telugu-medium students, English often feels like a hurdle. But Murali, a passionate young man from a humble farming family in Rajanna Sircilla district, has turned that hurdle into a stepping stone. Not only has he mastered the language, but he has also authored 23 books, most of them in English and is now being recognised across literary circles. His journey proves that interest and determination can break any language barrier.
Love For Language Sparked In Childhood
Though he studied in Telugu medium until his degree, Murali’s love for English was evident from his early years. He would express his emotions through poems right from school, and in 2013, that creative spark led to his first book idea.
“I started by writing poems and short stories. English literature fascinated me. Over time, I just couldn’t stop writing,” he says.
A Relentless Pursuit Of Literature
Murali pursued a Master’s degree in English Literature, despite his Telugu-medium background. He now works as an English lecturer at an engineering college and also works as a freelance tutor. For the past 11 years, he has been sharing his love for the language with students while continuing his passion for writing. He has so far authored 23 books, 20 in English and 3 in Telugu, a rare feat for someone from a non-English academic background.
From Ramayana To A Thousand Poems
Among his many works, Valmiki Ramayana stands out as a bestseller. In 2022, he achieved the remarkable feat of releasing 1,000 poems in a single volume. He has also written film scripts, biographies, and has won accolades for his contributions across various literary genres poetry, stories, novels, and lyrics.
“Each piece I write carries a part of my journey. Whether it’s fiction or biography, it’s an expression of my voice,” says Murali.
Awards And Recognition
Murali has earned several honours, including the Best Writer Award from the Yuva International Academy and recognition from the Telangana Viveka Writers’ Association. His goal is to earn more prestigious literary awards and take his works to a global audience.
Now Writing In Telugu Too
Understanding that English readership is limited in many rural areas, Murali has recently started writing in Telugu to ensure his stories reach everyone. “Language should never be a barrier. If we’re determined, we can learn any language. Read, write, listen, speak, that’s the formula,” he emphasises.
Murali's story is not just about literary success; it’s about breaking stereotypes, pushing boundaries, and showing that with enough dedication, even a language once feared can become a source of pride.