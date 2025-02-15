ETV Bharat / state

From Tea Seller To Mayor: Raigarh Voters Spring Surprise By Choosing 'Chaiwala' Jivardhan Chauhan As Their Next Mayor

Raigarh: Politics is full of surprises, and the urban body elections in Chhattisgarh proved just that. Jivardhan Chauhan, who runs a small tea stall in Raigarh municipal corporation, hit the jackpot when he came out victorious in the mayoral elections, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surprised everyone by giving a ticket to Chauhan. Congress also assumed that he would be an easy opponent. But when the results were out, it was the latter that was up for a shock. Not only the Congress, many were left stunned by the results. Owing to his strong grassroots appeal and development promises made by BJP, Chauhan defeated Congress candidate Janaki Katju by a huge margin of 34,000 votes.

Addressing a press conference in Raipur earlier today, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "We have given a chance to a common man. That is how the party functions."

In fact, the chief minister himself had visited Chauhan's tea stall, made tea and served it to the people during the election campaigning. Along with the tea shop, Chauhan will now take charge of the city as well. Praising Chauhan's efforts, the CM also lauded the party's efforts in giving chance to dedicated workers.