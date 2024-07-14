Driven By 'Potter Mania', This Kerala Shoplifter Who 'Stole' JK Rowling Book 17 Years Ago Turns Author; Gets Message From Celebrated Fiction Writer

Kochi: In 2007, a 15-year-old boy with an insatiable curiosity and a love for storytelling found himself unable to resist the allure of JK Rowling's 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.' The book, which carried a price tag of around Rs 900 then, was beyond the reach of the young student, who comes from a modest background.



Driven by his passion to read and challenged by his friends, young Reese Thomas dared to steal a copy from a local bookstore, an act which could have ended his dreams before they began.



Well, seventeen years later, the same bookstore, 'New College Book Stall', that witnessed his youthful transgression now proudly displays his own published work, '90's kid'. The boy, now a successful author and an assistant director for numerous Malayalam movies, returned to the scene of his crime, not to be reprimanded but to pay back what he once took.



However, the store owner, Devdas, recognising the remarkable turn of events, asked for nothing more than a signed copy of the author's book, '90's kid'. This heartwarming story caught the attention of Rowling herself, who recently expressed her mixed feelings on X, acknowledging the wrong but celebrating the joy it brought.



"I know I'll be accused of encouraging book stealing by sharing this, so PLEASE DON'T STEAL BOOKS, BOOK STEALING IS BAD. Anyway, this is the loveliest thing and made me really happy," J K Rowling posted on X on July 9, sharing a news link of an article on Thomas.

'90's kid' was released on May 1, 2024, after which Thomas gathered the courage to visit the stall from where he shoplifted Rowling's book 17 years ago.Now the book has gone into its second edition. Well-known director-turned-actor Basil Joseph's sister, Shincy, was instrumental in inspiring him to publish a book."When I wrote about the stealing incident on Facebook, she commented that it would be 'heroism' if the same stall had my books on its stand. This book is a compilation of all my writing on Facebook over the years. It's about our simple joys of that era," Thomas said.Speaking to PTI, Thomas said the '90's kid', his book strikes a chord with all those who were born in that period and used to enjoy the smaller and simpler things in life."We didn't have the influx of the internet in our lives like we do today. I used to find solace in reading. We enjoyed the smaller things. Those were simpler times. It was fun," Thomas said.He remembered watching cricket and described it as an emotion. "Many 90's kids can recollect fond memories of cricket, which was an emotion then. But that enthusiasm to watch the game is not there now," he said.Harry Potter had influenced us a lot in our childhood, and so was Dhoom 2, (a heist movie series) which gave me the courage to lift the book from the store, Thomas said."I was apprehended by the store owner when I went there the next time, but they could not accuse me of anything for want of evidence. I had a narrow escape. But later, I wanted to repay the owner but didn't have the courage to go there. Once my book was published and it was on the stands there, I went there with a friend," Thomas said.He still has the book, which he stole 17 years ago and showed it to Devdas, who refused to accept the payment for the book but asked Thomas to sign his work for the store.Thomas, who was an assistant director in numerous movies, including Padmini, Luca, Kammattipadam, Carbon, Minnal Murali among others, is currently planning to direct a movie. "Publishing a book was my dream. Now directing a movie is the next one," Thomas said. He also cherishes a note sent by renowned author Paulo Coelho. "Before technology took over, books were our friends. After reading Coelho's Alchemist, I wanted to talk to him. Along with a friend, I somehow managed to write something in English and send it to him through his website. I was surprised when he replied. I was over the moon when he sent a personalised note to my address," Thomas said.In a note addressed to Thomas, Coelho said, "We must always be prepared for the surprises of time." Like the saying in The Alchemist, the dream of Thomas to publish a book was fulfilled, and as Coelho said in his note, Thomas was surprised by Rowling. Now, people are asking for the English translation of '90's kid', Thomas said.