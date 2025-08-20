‘From Statehood Promises To Autocratic Moves’: Jammu Kashmir Leaders Lash Out At BJP’s New Bills

Srinagar: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday referred three bills, including a constitutional amendment proposal recently introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, to a Joint Committee of Parliament for further scrutiny. The move evoked a sharp reaction in Jammu and Kashmir, both from the ruling party, the National Conference, and Congress.

Shah tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

He introduced the three bills in the Lok Sabha for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers who are arrested for criminal charges. Amid uproar by the opposition, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution to refer the bills to the joint parliamentary panel.

Congress called them an attack on democracy and bills meant to instil fear among opposition governments in union territories and states. The party’s Jammu and Kashmir chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, said that while the people of Jammu and Kashmir were waiting for statehood, the BJP government brought bills which are meant to “tighten the noose against ministers, chief ministers, ministers of UTs and other states.

“This is a very unfortunate and oppressive way by the BJP. These laws are meant to create a “majoritarian control and fear.” What is happening with JK can happen with any state in the country. There is no doubt in it. Day by day, the country is being changed from a democracy to an autocracy. The BJP’s hegemonic attitude is reflected in these bills, and it has shattered the democratic systems,” Karra told reporters.

He said that behind this choking democracy is the fear (of loss), as they have failed in foreign policy, internal security policy has failed, and their policy on Jammu and Kashmir has failed, as Pahalgam exposed it, and they are now recruiting 20,000 CRPF personnel exclusively for Jammu and Kashmir. “Instead of de-escalation, they are adding more security personnel. I am sure the people of the country will wake up now.”

Ruling party legislator Salman Sagar said the people expected restoration of statehood, as the prime minister and home minister have made commitments of statehood.

“Our expectation was statehood, but things are going against us. We want an end to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, not strengthening it. But these bills are strengthening the Act and the status of the UT. Such bills are against the hopes of the people in Jammu and Kashmir,” Sagar said.