From Software Engineer To Mural Artist, Woman Takes Kerala Art To Global Platform

Kozhikode: Losing her job turned into a boon for Priya Perumpilavu, a software engineer, as she returned to her hometown in Kerala from Gulf to search avenues and tried her hands in mural painting, an activity she loved since childhood. However, what started as a personal rediscovery has now evolved into a flourishing business.

Priya, a resident of Kozhikode’s Nadakkavu Kottaram Road in Perumpilavu, has established herself as ‘Mural Priya,’ an artist and entrepreneur, who has taken Kerala mural art to the global platform. She brings traditional Kerala mural art to life, not just on canvas, but on sarees, kidswear, men’s clothing, wedding attire and many more. Her creations now travel to over 15 countries, including UK, USA, Brazil, Australia, and Israel.

“I have always loved mural paintings but never had time to pursue it. It was only after returning to my homeland that I started practising this,” Priya said.

Priya Perumpilavu at India International Trade Fair (ETV Bharat)

From 2006 to 2015, Priya worked at a software firm in Gulf. When she lost her job, she returned to Kerala, hoping to continue in the same field. But life had other plans. "It started just as a hobby and I would send my drawings to friends. They were the ones who inspired me to consider my hobby seriously," she said.

"I was interested in drawing since childhood but never learnt anywhere. Drawing is something that has always given me immense satisfaction and happiness. So after returning to Kerala, I found a solace in immersing myself in it," she added.

When Priya's paintings were first displayed at an exhibition for homemakers, it opened a new door. Encouraged by the response, she decided to study mural painting formally under Satish Thayat, a renowned name in the field.

Family sets are in huge demand (ETV Bharat)

With no institutional backing and only a brush and paints in hand, Priya started from home. “From the very beginning, painting opened for me a source of income and this helped me to move forward with great happiness, mentally and financially. Soon I was selling my paintings worth lakhs,” she said proudly.