From Software Engineer To Mural Artist, Woman Takes Kerala Art To Global Platform
Priya Perumpilavu's creations travel to 15 countries and she now has a team of 12 artists.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 1:23 PM IST
Kozhikode: Losing her job turned into a boon for Priya Perumpilavu, a software engineer, as she returned to her hometown in Kerala from Gulf to search avenues and tried her hands in mural painting, an activity she loved since childhood. However, what started as a personal rediscovery has now evolved into a flourishing business.
Priya, a resident of Kozhikode’s Nadakkavu Kottaram Road in Perumpilavu, has established herself as ‘Mural Priya,’ an artist and entrepreneur, who has taken Kerala mural art to the global platform. She brings traditional Kerala mural art to life, not just on canvas, but on sarees, kidswear, men’s clothing, wedding attire and many more. Her creations now travel to over 15 countries, including UK, USA, Brazil, Australia, and Israel.
“I have always loved mural paintings but never had time to pursue it. It was only after returning to my homeland that I started practising this,” Priya said.
From 2006 to 2015, Priya worked at a software firm in Gulf. When she lost her job, she returned to Kerala, hoping to continue in the same field. But life had other plans. "It started just as a hobby and I would send my drawings to friends. They were the ones who inspired me to consider my hobby seriously," she said.
"I was interested in drawing since childhood but never learnt anywhere. Drawing is something that has always given me immense satisfaction and happiness. So after returning to Kerala, I found a solace in immersing myself in it," she added.
When Priya's paintings were first displayed at an exhibition for homemakers, it opened a new door. Encouraged by the response, she decided to study mural painting formally under Satish Thayat, a renowned name in the field.
With no institutional backing and only a brush and paints in hand, Priya started from home. “From the very beginning, painting opened for me a source of income and this helped me to move forward with great happiness, mentally and financially. Soon I was selling my paintings worth lakhs,” she said proudly.
A shift came when a customer from Chennai asked her to paint a Mona Lisa on a saree. "That was the riskiest work I’ve ever taken in my life," she said.
As demand grew, so did her team. She brought in fellow artists and friends. Many of them, especially women, had immense talent but no platform.
“Their weakness is that they can paint well but they don't know how to market it. After joining me, this became a new experience for them,” Priya explained. Today, her team has around 12 artists, 90 percent of them women, working from the comfort of their homes while managing household responsibilities.
Having lived abroad, Priya used her communication skills to grow her market globally. Her business is handled online through her brand ‘Mural Priya’, which includes a website and active social media platforms. Her clientele ranges from babies to grandmothers, with custom-painted outfits gracing everything from 28th birthdays to 90th celebrations.
Matching couple wear, coordinated family sets, and festival collections have become her signature. “They tell me what they want, and I make it. That’s how the business keeps growing,” she says.
She also actively participates in exhibitions, including the prestigious India International Trade Fair, where she represented Kerala in Delhi. These events have helped her connect with customers and gain recognition.
In addition to mural painting, Priya has diversified into hand-printing, online classes, jewellery, and home décor like pots and headbands. Her vision is to create a larger creative institution where multiple artists can work under one roof.
Even after facing a serious accident, she continued to paint in a bedridden condition.
"My greatest satisfaction is that my work has been going uninterrupted for the last 10 years," she added.
Priya’s support system in this journey is her husband, S Padmakumar, a senior clerk and her children, Malavika and Madhav, who are students.
