Kasaragod: Students across Kerala's high schools and higher secondary schools will no longer need to step outside campus for snacks, beverages, and stationery. The state is rolling out Kudumbashree’s ‘Ma Care Centres’ in all such schools, a project aptly named ‘Ma Care’ (Mother's Care), reflecting its aim to provide nurturing support. These centres will offer nutritious food and essential items at affordable prices.

Project details and vision

This initiative, which saw successful pilot projects at Chayyoth Higher Secondary School in Kasaragod district two years ago, is now being expanded across Kerala, as confirmed by Kasaragod Kudumbashree Coordinator Jithin to ETV Bharat. The ‘Ma Care Centres’ won't just offer nutritious snacks, tea, and beverages prepared on-site by Kudumbashree members; they will also provide essential items like books, pens, and sanitary napkins, all within the school premises and at reasonable rates.

“Tea and snacks that cost Rs. 12-15 outside are priced at just Rs. 10 here,” said Seenath, a Kudumbashree staff member at Chayyoth school. "We also prepare local delicacies like 'Ilayada' here. The centre opens at 8 AM, and we're receiving excellent support from both students and teachers.”

From Snacks To Sanitary Pads: Kudumbashree's 'Ma Care' Brings Mother's Touch To Kerala Schools (ETV Bharat)

The project, initially launched in Kasaragod, later expanded to the Kannur district. Currently, 72 schools in Kannur and Kasaragod operate these centres, with those in Kannur known as ‘Skoofa’. Kudumbashree units are responsible for their management.

If dedicated spaces are unavailable, unused classrooms will be repurposed to set up these centres. The aim is to make food, beverages, and other necessities accessible to students and teachers at moderate prices. The government's target is to launch the project in at least 1,000 schools under the higher secondary and high school categories by July.

Empowering women, ensuring student well-being

Each ‘Ma Care Centre’ unit is designed to provide income to two Kudumbashree women, thereby strengthening their livelihood opportunities. It's anticipated that in its initial phase, the project will provide sustainable livelihoods for at least 5,000 women. The pilot projects in Kasaragod and Kannur have already received an excellent reception.

By providing healthy snacks, beverages, and essential stationery within school premises, the project aims to prevent students from going outside during school hours. This also helps curb access to unhealthy food options and illicit substances often found outside school gates, thereby promoting a healthier environment for students. Students have warmly welcomed the initiative.

“The biggest advantage is that we can buy things without going outside. I used to feel shy buying sanitary napkins from outside shops, but ‘Ma Care’ changed that. Even if I don't eat at home, I eat here. All the food is super,” said a student.

From Snacks To Sanitary Pads: Kudumbashree's 'Ma Care' Brings Mother's Touch To Kerala Schools (ETV Bharat)

Training and financial support

Efforts are underway to identify interested entrepreneurs for the ‘Ma Care’ project with the support of the CDS (Community Development Society). Those selected will receive training from Kudumbashree to run the centres effectively. Financial assistance for starting these ventures will be provided through various Kudumbashree schemes, the Community Enterprise Fund, linkage loans, and allocation from three-tier panchayat plans.

“They aren't just distributing food; since they are at the heart of the school, they can also look after the children. For teachers and students who come without eating, they can have food right here without leaving the campus. We can't see them as just food distributors. They are doing the work of mothers for the children. In an era where drug mafias are gaining ground, ‘Ma Care’ services feel like a great benefit,” said Deepesh, a teacher.