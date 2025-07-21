From Setbacks To Set Lights: Film Shootings Begin Again In Kashmir After Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: Three months after the Pahalgam attack that jolted the tourism and hospitality sectors in Kashmir, shootings have modestly started in the picturesque valley, although the closure of many tourism sites hampers a complete revival.

Line Producers and filmmakers from the valley claimed that some production houses have resumed shooting, as their crews from Bollywood to Tollywood have done some scouting and shooting in Gulmarg, Srinagar, and Pahalgam.

“A production house from South cinema has shot a few sequences for a film in Srinagar and Gulmarg recently. This shooting was after a break of three months following the gruesome Pahalgam attack. Though it is a trickle. We expect shootings to increase after the conclusion of the Amarnath yatra,” Javaid Gora, a prominent Kashmiri filmmaker, told ETV Bharat.

Gora, however, expressed dismay that several destinations are still closed after the attack, which is hampering the complete revival of film tourism. “Permission restrictions are hampering shooting,” he said, but he hoped these restrictions would go after the yatra.

Following the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 25 tourists and a local horseman were killed, the administration closed 48 tourist destinations and sites to revamp security arrangements. Pahalgam, Srinagar, and Gulmarg were reopened, but prominent destinations like Doodhpathar, Yousmarg, and several offbeat places are still not permitted for tourism. The attack led to several shootings, like the Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3’s Kashmir being postponed or put on hold.

Film shooting made a comeback in Kashmir, a sought-after place for Bollywood actors and producers in the 80s, but the eruption of militancy in Kashmir put an end to this industry and also led to the shutdown of local cinemas and theatres. These theatres are now converted into shopping malls or security forces camps.

In 2021, the LG administration launched the film policy after the abrogation of Article 370 to entice film producers and directors to shoot in the valley. This led to the shooting of film sequences, advertisements, songs, and YouTube videos by prominent actors.

A week before the Pahalgam attack, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s thriller, Ground Zero, premiered in Srinagar. This event was the first such significant event for the film lovers that, after four decades, and for Bollywood itself, it unveiled a film in the city. Last week, Bollywood director Danish Renzu and his crew shot in Srinagar. This was among the few shootings that resumed after the Pahalgam attack.

The arrival of the shooting crews has created optimism among the people associated with the industry. Irshad Bashir, a line producer, said that in the coming months, the film shooting will pick up. “A crew from a popular production house conducted a recce in Gulmarg for shooting. Others are in the pipeline and doing scouting of areas in Kashmir," he told ETV Bharat.

“The crew wanted to have a recce of Doodhpathar (in Budgam), but due to security reasons, it had to be postponed. We told the crew that the location will hopefully be opened by the administration after the Amarnath yatra concludes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Apoorva Lakhia’s ‘Battle of Galwan’ will be shot in Ladakh during the second half of August this year. The movie stars Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu, and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles. The movie is based on the June 2020 clash between India and China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“The film is written by Suresh Nair, known for films like Airlift, Bang Bang, and Kahaani. Himesh Reshammiya is composing music while Salman Khan and other stars are preparing full throttle for the film,” a crew member told ETV Bharat.

He further said, “The movie will go on the floor in the first week of August at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio, and a set is being designed for the film there. The movie's Ladakh leg is tentatively scheduled for the last week of August. Salman is doing heavy physical exercise to make himself accustomed to Leh’s climate,” the crew member said.