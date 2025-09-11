ETV Bharat / state

From Rajiv’s Chai Stop To Rahul’s Invite: Junagadh's Sorathia Family Hopes To Brew Congress Nostalgia

Junagadh: More than three decades after Rajiv Gandhi sipped tea at a modest stall in Junagadh’s Chitakhana Chowk during his campaign trail, the aroma of nostalgia is brewing again. As Rahul Gandhi arrives in the city for the Congress training camp, the Sorathia family, keepers of the iconic Hotel Philips, have extended a heartfelt invite—hoping history will repeat itself with another Gandhi sharing a cup of tea at their shop.

In 1991, Rahul Gandhi's father and then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had tea at this hotel during his election campaign and also ate Khari Singhara from a trader selling Khari Singhara nearby.

Rajiv Gandhi’s visit to Junagadh was for a campaign for a Congress candidate. He did a roadshow in an open jeep at Chittaurkhana Chowk. During the campaign, he visited the hotel and instructed the security to allow common traders to come near.

The hotel owner still remembers this incident, and he hopes that Rahul Gandhi will also come to his hotel to have tea.

The 10-day training camp under the party's 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan' (campaign to strengthen the party organisation) has been organised in Junagadh from September 10 to 19, in which party leader Rahul Gandhi is set to take part. The camp was inaugurated by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

Addressing the district president of Gujarat after inaugurating their 10-day training camp in Junagadh, a second such camp after the one organised at Anand in the state, which was inaugurated by Rahul Gandhi, he said that for the party to become stronger, it needs to identify people dedicated to its ideology.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed the BJP would replicate what happened in Bihar in terms of electoral roll revision in other parts of the country as well, and alleged that the saffron party came to power in Gujarat through "vote theft".