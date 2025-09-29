From Orphan To Self-Reliant: How 1% Reservation Transformed Lives In Maharashtra
The Women and Child Development Department issues an orphan certificate and a domicile certificate -- for availing reservation -- following thorough verification by district officers
Mumbai: A reformatory step in Maharashtra’s political history has given thousands of orphans a chance to reshape their destinies. On January 17, 2018, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, then holding the same office as today, announced a one per cent parallel reservation in education and government jobs exclusively for orphans. With this decision, Maharashtra became the first state in India to recognise the struggles of orphans and provide them with reserved opportunities in educational institutions and government employment. The scheme was implemented in February 2018, and its results soon began to shine.
So far, as per official data, 765 orphaned youths have secured government jobs under this provision. Of these, 4 candidates were selected in the prestigious ‘A’ category services, 65 in ‘B’ category, 679 in ‘C’ category, 12 spanning both ‘B’ and ‘C’, and 5 in ‘D’ category government roles.
These appointments placed them in positions across administrative departments, police services, and technical fields. Furthermore, more than 10,500 children have already received orphan certificates.
"The reservation policy covers admissions to schools, colleges, hostels, and professional courses, creating holistic opportunities for development. This initiative has not only given jobs to orphans but also provided strength to their dreams,” said Rajesh Jadhav, senior officer in the Women and Child Development Department, Mumbai.
The policy, he added, has ensured that children without family support compete in society.
Yogesh’s Journey: From Ashram to Mahavitaran
Here's the story of Yogesh Nagelwar from Amravati. Having lost his parents at a young age, Yogesh grew up in an orphanage and studied there until Class 10. Like many in his situation, he was forced to leave the ashram when he turned 18, with no resources and no certainty about what lay ahead.
But the one per cent reservation helped him shape his destiny. Yogesh was selected as an electrical assistant in Mahavitaran (Maharashtra State Electricity Board ) and is now posted in Palghar district. “Had it not been for this reservation, it would have been impossible for me even to dream of such a job,” said Yogesh.
Behind his success stands the support of Tarpan Foundation, which provided him with food, accommodation, tuition, and emotional guidance. “They treated me like their own son. Shrikant Bhartiya, Shreya Bhartiya, Sarika Madam, and Urja Tai gave me the warmth of a family I never had,” he shared.
Yogesh’s journey is just one among many. Today, orphans from this scheme serve as police officers, administrators, and employees in vital government sectors. Their success stories are testimony to how one policy decision has helped transform marginalisation into empowerment. “This reservation has allowed us not just to find jobs, but encouraged us to compete,” said Yogesh.
To benefit from the one per cent orphan reservation, applicants must possess two crucial certificates -- an orphan certificate and a domicile certificate.
The state Women and Child Development Department issues these documents following thorough verification by district child development officers. The process, officials say, is transparent and designed to ensure only genuine candidates are covered.
