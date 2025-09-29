ETV Bharat / state

From Orphan To Self-Reliant: How 1% Reservation Transformed Lives In Maharashtra

Mumbai: A reformatory step in Maharashtra’s political history has given thousands of orphans a chance to reshape their destinies. On January 17, 2018, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, then holding the same office as today, announced a one per cent parallel reservation in education and government jobs exclusively for orphans. With this decision, Maharashtra became the first state in India to recognise the struggles of orphans and provide them with reserved opportunities in educational institutions and government employment. The scheme was implemented in February 2018, and its results soon began to shine.

So far, as per official data, 765 orphaned youths have secured government jobs under this provision. Of these, 4 candidates were selected in the prestigious ‘A’ category services, 65 in ‘B’ category, 679 in ‘C’ category, 12 spanning both ‘B’ and ‘C’, and 5 in ‘D’ category government roles.

These appointments placed them in positions across administrative departments, police services, and technical fields. Furthermore, more than 10,500 children have already received orphan certificates.

"The reservation policy covers admissions to schools, colleges, hostels, and professional courses, creating holistic opportunities for development. This initiative has not only given jobs to orphans but also provided strength to their dreams,” said Rajesh Jadhav, senior officer in the Women and Child Development Department, Mumbai.

The policy, he added, has ensured that children without family support compete in society.

Yogesh’s Journey: From Ashram to Mahavitaran