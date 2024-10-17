ETV Bharat / state

From Obscurity to Limelight: CM Saini Seals Place in Political Annals of Haryana

Chandigarh: When the BJP picked Nayab Singh Saini as the Haryana chief minister in March to buck anti-incumbency, many felt a change of guard would not be enough to win elections. But the low-profile OBC leader proved all the naysayers wrong by steering his party to a third successive term in the heartland state.

Not a nobody but not a somebody either when he replaced strongman Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister, Saini was the BJP's man of the moment on Thursday when he was sworn in to head the state.

The 54-year-old proverbial dark horse, who has risen through the ranks of the Haryana BJP, deftly changed public perception of himself and the party in a state which many thought would go to the Congress.

The BJP won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. Three Independents, including Hisar MLA Savitri Jindal, have also extended support to the party.

Born in Ambala's Mirzapur Majra village on January 25, 1970, Saini served as minister in the Khattar cabinet between 2014 and 2019.

During the past three decades, Saini held various positions in the Haryana BJP, including district president and general secretary of Haryana BJP Kisan Morcha.

He was the state BJP youth wing's Ambala district general secretary in 2002 and became the district president three years later.

He was elected to the Haryana Assembly from Naraingarh constituency in 2014 and to Lok Sabha from Kurukshetra seat in 2019.

Saini was appointed as the Haryana BJP chief in October 2023 in an effort by the party to strengthen its hold over the OBC community and non-Jats. After he assumed charge as the chief minister, the BJP picked Mohan Lal Badoli as the state party unit chief in July.

Saini's elevation from the Haryana BJP president to chief minister in March came at a time when the party was facing anti-incumbency following Khattar's tenure of nine-and-a-half years and attacks from a buoyant opposition on farmers' issues, unemployment, Agnipath scheme, inflation, and law and order.

After Khattar resigned as chief minister in March, his Karnal assembly seat was vacated. Saini won the seat in a bypoll held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in May, defeating Congress nominee Tarlochan Singh.