From Miss International India Crown To Army Uniform: Kashish Methwani’s Unlikely Journey

Pune: From glittering fashion shows to tough military training, Kashish Methwani of Maharashtra lived “two very different dreams” for herself and the country. The former Miss International India is now commissioned into the Indian Army as a lieutenant. Her passing-out parade was on September 6.

Mathwani says she lived to the fullest in both real-life roles. “I used to dream of becoming Miss India while watching the pageant at home. At the same time, I wanted to be known for serving my country. That dream never left me,” Methwani says.

Kashish Methwani at Miss International Indian pageant (Special arrangement)

Methwani (24), a Pune native, studied at an army school, where she pursued her academics with dedication and excelled in cultural and sports events as well. Her love for the army uniform inspired her to join the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in college. She quickly rose to prominence and earned the ‘Best Cadet’ award at the Republic Day Camp in New Delhi.

“That was the happiest day of my life. I still remember being felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That moment gave me clarity. I knew my next career would be in the Army,” Methwani says.