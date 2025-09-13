From Miss International India Crown To Army Uniform: Kashish Methwani’s Unlikely Journey
Published : September 13, 2025 at 8:37 PM IST
Pune: From glittering fashion shows to tough military training, Kashish Methwani of Maharashtra lived “two very different dreams” for herself and the country. The former Miss International India is now commissioned into the Indian Army as a lieutenant. Her passing-out parade was on September 6.
Mathwani says she lived to the fullest in both real-life roles. “I used to dream of becoming Miss India while watching the pageant at home. At the same time, I wanted to be known for serving my country. That dream never left me,” Methwani says.
Methwani (24), a Pune native, studied at an army school, where she pursued her academics with dedication and excelled in cultural and sports events as well. Her love for the army uniform inspired her to join the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in college. She quickly rose to prominence and earned the ‘Best Cadet’ award at the Republic Day Camp in New Delhi.
“That was the happiest day of my life. I still remember being felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That moment gave me clarity. I knew my next career would be in the Army,” Methwani says.
However, fashion continued to attract her, so she decided to try her luck there as well. In 2023, Methwani was crowned Miss International India, a title which brought her recognition and offers from the entertainment industry.
“After Miss International India, I got many offers, but I turned all of them down because my future was in the Army. I wanted to wear the uniform and defend the country,” she says.
Determined to pursue that goal, Methwani appeared for the Combined Defence Services exam in 2024 and secured an All India Rank of 2. Following this, she trained at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai before being commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps (ADC) earlier this month.
“The Army training was tough, but the discipline, stage confidence, and resilience I learnt as a child helped me get through it,” she says. “There were days when I doubted myself, but my family’s support and my own stubbornness kept me going.”
As she begins her journey as an army officer, Methwani said the glamour she enjoyed as a supermodel and the grit as an army trainee have both shaped her. “The crown gave me recognition. But the uniform gives me purpose. Serving the country is the biggest honour of my life,” she concludes.
