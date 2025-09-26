ETV Bharat / state

From Migrant Worker To Model Farmer: How Bikash Behera Started A Green Revolution In Kendrapara

With no option left, he took to farming and started by cultivating in his small patch of land. A matriculate, Bikash used his knowledge leasing more acreage and experimenting with new techniques. Today, Bikash is a role model across the district.

Due to lack of employment opportunities, he had left for other states to work as a daily wage labourer but health issues forced him to return to his native place.

Phuluri (Kendrapara) : Once a migrant worker, Bikash Chandra Behera is today a successful farmer reaping fruits of success through integrated farming. His fields today are lush green, fish ripple across his ponds, and rows of vegetables he has grown on his fields sway with the breeze.

On about seven and a half acres, he now grows paddy, vegetables, fruits, and bananas, alongside a thriving fish farm. Paddy varieties like Pooja, Swarna, 1031, Sathia, Tulasi, machakanta and vegetables including eggplant, lady’s finger, bitter gourd, pointed gourd, tomato, cucumber, fenugreek and beans fill his fields. He has also pioneered biofloc fish farming in Kendrapara, making him the first in the district to adopt this technology.

“I do integrated farming, which was a new concept when I started working on my fields. I grow paddy, vegetables and fruits. I have a dairy too. Besides, I also have fish in the pond which I sell at a good price. Now I have about seven and a half acres of land, some my own, some I have taken on lease. Earlier, I worked as a daily wage labourer but for the last 10-12 years now, I have been farming here,” says Bikash who felt the best way to earn a living is to hit the farm.

From Migrant Worker To Model Farmer: How Bikash Behera Started A Green Revolution In Kendrapara (ETV Bharat)

“I have a pond of about four acres where I cultivate fish like Rohi, Bhakura, and Pangas. I also introduced biofloc for the first time here and was supported by government incentives. Currently, biofloc has been stopped since the fishling season is over , but I will resume it again,” explains Bikash who earns up to Rs 2 lakh annually. He also acknowledges getting support from friends, some local people and his family. “I ensure I can employ people so that they also earn,” he quickly adds.

Brahmananda Das of Phuluri who works for Bikash corroborates, “We work in the farm year-round. We do vegetable cultivation, paddy, fish farming, and take the produce to market. He pays us a monthly salary and even helps if we need money urgently. His return to the village has come as a boon to those of us who did not have any means to earn.”

Another farm hand Harihar Munda from Bhadrak who has been with Bikash for three months now, says he has learnt a lot from Bikash. “My wife also tags along to work in the fields. We grow vegetables, fish, and paddy and take it along to sell. Both of us earn a monthly salary of Rs 24,000. Our house runs with the money we earn from here,” he says.

District agriculture officials too recognise his contribution. DAO Suresh Chandra Malik tags Bikash Behera a successful farmer. “His life is an example for those migrating outside the district for work. Though he once worked outside, he returned and started working on 1.5 acre land. Now, he cultivates fish on four acres, paddy on 2.5 acres, vegetables on half an acre, and also keeps cattle. He earns Rs 4-5 lakh annually. He is a model for others,” says Malik.

Bikash believes that earning is more about getting two square meals a day. “There is no life without food. As long as food is needed, farming will be the mainstay of people mostly in rural areas. With new machines and technologies, youth have a lot to experiment and take up farming. That way we can deal with food shortage,” says Bikash who has received many awards, including twice from the Chief Minister. “But my biggest reward is making farming meaningful for my family and others,” he concludes.