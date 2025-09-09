ETV Bharat / state

From Mewat To Punjab: Villagers Donate Gold, Silver, And Supplies For Flood Victims

Nuh: In a strong display of solidarity, people from the Mewat region in Haryana's Nuh district are going to great lengths to help Punjab flood victims.

Appeals to make donations were made from mosques for the past five days. People, children, the elderly, women, and men reached relief centres with whatever they could. So far, more than 250 trucks have left Mewat for Punjab. “We are farmers and know that when fields get flooded, homes get destroyed,” said Umar Parla and Zafar Aslam, who are part of the relief operation.

Rahimi, a 75-year-old from Tilakpuri village, donated her silver bangle, which she had saved for the wedding of a poor girl. "I wanted to give it to a girl for her wedding, but now I feel that the people of Punjab are more needy," said an emotional Rahimi. She was a witness to the 1996 floods.

Elderly women from Nunehra village of Sohna block donated approximately 2 kg of silver and 20 grams of gold worth over Rs 5 lakh to help the flood victims. Asmeena, aged 85, said, "Just as jewellery is given to daughters, similarly it should be given to humanity as well."