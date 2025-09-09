From Mewat To Punjab: Villagers Donate Gold, Silver, And Supplies For Flood Victims
More than 250 trucks have left Mewat for Punjab.
Nuh: In a strong display of solidarity, people from the Mewat region in Haryana's Nuh district are going to great lengths to help Punjab flood victims.
Appeals to make donations were made from mosques for the past five days. People, children, the elderly, women, and men reached relief centres with whatever they could. So far, more than 250 trucks have left Mewat for Punjab. “We are farmers and know that when fields get flooded, homes get destroyed,” said Umar Parla and Zafar Aslam, who are part of the relief operation.
Rahimi, a 75-year-old from Tilakpuri village, donated her silver bangle, which she had saved for the wedding of a poor girl. "I wanted to give it to a girl for her wedding, but now I feel that the people of Punjab are more needy," said an emotional Rahimi. She was a witness to the 1996 floods.
Elderly women from Nunehra village of Sohna block donated approximately 2 kg of silver and 20 grams of gold worth over Rs 5 lakh to help the flood victims. Asmeena, aged 85, said, "Just as jewellery is given to daughters, similarly it should be given to humanity as well."
Apart from jewellery, women are also helping with their hard work and skills. “I have neither jewellery nor money, but I weave guddi (a kind of blanket). These will protect the children from the cold after the floods,” said 72-year-old Mehram of Tilakpuri. Handmade guddi and roti (dry breads that last for weeks) are being prepared in every village and sent with relief trucks.
Praising the humanitarian efforts of the people, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani said, "Youths are conducting relief operations, and men and women are all involved with full dedication. The administration is ensuring that there is no hindrance in the movement of relief material."
Incessant rains in Punjab and adjoining hill states have caused widespread destruction, affecting around 2,000 villages. The crisis has affected more than 4,00,000 citizens, while 43 deaths have been reported from 14 districts, according to official figures.
The agriculture sector, considered the backbone of the state's economy, has also been hit hard, with 1.72 lakh hectares of agricultural land damaged in 18 districts. Apart from this, infrastructure, houses, and livestock have also been severely damaged.
