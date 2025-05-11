From Meerut To White House: UP City's Brass Instruments Strike A Global Chord

Meerut: Meerut has emerged as a premier manufacturing hub of brass-made musical instruments. Band players play an important role be it the wedding season or any auspicious occasion from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Musical instruments manufactured in Meerut are famous not only in India but also in the UK and America. Musical instruments from Meerut have been included in the army bands of more than 100 countries.

A tradition began in 1885

There is a famous market named Jali Kothi, which lies at a distance of 100 meters from the famous Shaheed Smarak of the city. Various types of band equipment are easily available here. This is the same area where Nadir Ali, who once played band music under British rule in a small shop in 1885.

He would have hardly ever thought that one day musical instruments made here would be used in the bands of Armies of more than 100 countries of the world. Nadir Ali, who made various types of musical instruments including brass band instruments, is no longer in this world. But his skill is the source of livelihood for thousands of families today. The tradition that Nadir Ali started in Jali Kothi is now being carried forward by his third generation.

Faiz Aftab, MD of Nadir Ali & Company, which manufactures brass bands and musical instruments, is famous all over the world, says that his grandfather started making musical instruments in 1885-86. He says that his grandfather was in charge of the band in the British Army during the British rule. At that time, a ship carrying a large quantity of imported musical instruments had sunk.

Then he bought them at a very cheap price. After this, he got them repaired and sold them. He made a good profit and he gained confidence. Nadir Ali then got the idea that if musical instruments are made, then it will be very profitable. He made a humble beginning with a small shop. Slowly success came. By the time, the country gained independence, his business had grown considerably. Only Nadir Ali's musical instruments were being supplied in the whole country.

Music instruments went to the Saudi Arabian Army and Qatar Army from Meerut. (ETV Bharat)

Aftab says that in 1995-96, the business saw rapid expansion. Many instruments were made here. Music instruments were made for the Armies in about 100 countries. Meerut's Fanfare Trumpet has even been used in the personal band of the President of America. The Fanfare Trumpet made by Nadir Ali and Company in Meerut became very popular. It was supplied to the American Marine Corps in the American Army. Music instrument Fanfare Trumpets were also supplied for use in the personal band of then-President George Bush.

The tune of Meerut's Fanfare Trumpet resonated from the British Army to Buckingham Palace. The Fanfare Trumpet jointly made here was used at events in Buckingham Palace and the British Army. Music instruments went from here to the Saudi Arabian Army and Qatar Army. "A large number of special bugles are supplied to the police and paramilitary forces from here. There is also a lot of demand for drums," says Aftab.

He says that the manufacturing unit is mainly Nadir Ali & Company. Ninety per cent of the wind instruments used in big events are produced in Meerut.

Praise from PM Narendra Modi for Nadir Ali & Company's instruments has given satisfaction to Aftab. The Home Minister Amity Shah is also trying to promote swadeshi instead of Chinese musical instruments, he says.

Annual turnover of over 65 crore

Meerut's Deputy Commissioner of Industries Deependra Kumar says today there are more than 100 small and big units in Meerut. Brass wind instruments are going to every corner of the country from here. Thousands of people are getting employment from this. The government also runs many schemes.

Kumar says the government is ready to help those who want to set up a unit. More than 30 types of musical instruments including trumpet, euphonium, and sousaphone used by bands from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are made in Jali Kothi here. The annual turnover of the industry is about 65 crore.