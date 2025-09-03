From Mechanic To Haryana's Most Wanted: The Rise And Fall Of Cambodia Fugitive Manpal Badli

Chandigarh: Haryana's most wanted gangster Manpal Badli, who had escaped from India seven years ago and carries a reward of Rs seven lakh on his head, has been deported from Cambodia.

Officials said the CBI, in collaboration with Haryana Police, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, has succeeded in deporting Haryana's most wanted gangster Manpal Badli alias Sonu Kumar from Cambodia.

Earlier, Manpal Badli was sentenced to life imprisonment on April 29, 2013, in a murder case registered on September 26, 2007, at Sadar Bahadurgarh Police Station in Haryana.

Prior to that, he was serving a jail sentence in two different cases. On July 17, 2018, he got six weeks' parole from Hisar Central Jail. After his temporary release from jail, he absconded. Since then, efforts have been made to trace his location.

Haryana STF, which worked with Interpol and central agencies to track his location in Cambodia, finally succeeded in spotting his movement from Thailand to Cambodia. The CBI contacted NCB Bangkok and Cambodia officials, informing them that Badli was moving in their country on a fake passport made in the name of Sonu Kumar.

On March 26, a request was sent to arrest Manpal Badli through Interpol officials. He was arrested in Cambodia on July 24. After this, CBI was informed about the arrest of Manpal Badli. Since then, the process of bringing him to India has been going on.

After this, a special team of Haryana Police went to Cambodia, and Manpal Badli was brought back to India on September 2. Manpal Badli was born in Badli village of Haryana. He used to work as a mechanic and repair tractors, but the murder of his uncle in 2000 changed his life forever. To take revenge for his uncle's murder, he committed many murders.

Soon, he found his name in the list of the most dangerous gangsters of Haryana. He formed his own gang and committed many crimes. Many serious cases, including murder and ransom, are registered against him. According to sources, Badli used to run his gang in Haryana and Delhi-NCR while hiding in Cambodia.

Gurugram STF IG Satish Balan said, "Manpal Badli has more than 22 criminal cases registered against him, ranging from murder, robbery, and extortion to assault. After going to Cambodia, Manpal started a business there and started living with a woman. He also changed his name to deceive the police. He is currently being questioned. We hope to extract vital information from him."