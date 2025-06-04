ETV Bharat / state

From Margins To The Mainstream: NAMASTE Changing Faces Behind Sanitation Work

By Santu Das

New Delhi; National Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) scheme has been a boon for sanitation workers as its objective is to prevent engaging them manually in the hazardous task of sewer and septic tank cleaning operations.

The scheme, jointly initiated by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has been implemented by the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC), with an objective to provide dignity to sanitation workers and to empower them socially and economically.

It offers a range of entitlements for sewer and septic tank workers (SSWs). More than one lakh SSWs will be profiled across 4,800 urban local bodies (ULBs) across the country, as per the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The SSWs profiled through a digital application are being provided with PPE kits, access to safety devices, occupational safety training, health insurance coverage and livelihood opportunities in the sanitation sector. They will be encouraged to take up their own sanitation enterprise through proper capacity building.

The profiling aims to create a national database for identification of SSWs. They are provided with a unique NAMASTE identity card. A total of 68,547 SSWs have been profiled under the scheme so far and 45,871 given personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and 28,447 of them Ayushman cards, as per the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Deaths due to hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks

As many 377 persons died due to hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks from 2019 to 2023 across the country, as per the data of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said the NAMASTE scheme's objective is to ensure dignity and safety of sanitation workers and empowering them socially and economically. "NAMASTE scheme ensures dignity and safety of sanitation workers. It empowers them," the Minister said.

Transformation at the grassroots through NAMASTE

Sources associated with the implementation of the scheme told ETV Bharat it has brought transformative changes at the grassroots level by enhancing the safety, dignity, and empowerment of SSWs. A key impact has been the growing awareness among workers about health, safety precautions, and their occupational rights.

Distribution of PPE and focused training initiatives through regular workshops in ULBS has improved understanding and adoption of safe sanitation practices. They also highlighted several individual stories broader shift toward mechanisation, safety, and formal inclusion in the sanitation workforce.

Jamuna (name changed to protect identity), a septic tank worker from a small urban cluster, received a desludging vehicle under the Swachhata Udyami Yojana (SUY). This enabled her to shift from hazardous manual work to safe mechanised operations, becoming a small-scale entrepreneur and overcoming caste-based stigma.

Similarly, Raju (name changed) from Rajasthan transitioned from a low-paid, insecure daily-wage job to owning a desludging vehicle, securing stable income and independence.