From Margins To The Mainstream: NAMASTE Changing Faces Behind Sanitation Work

By Santu Das
New Delhi; National Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) scheme has been a boon for sanitation workers as its objective is to prevent engaging them manually in the hazardous task of sewer and septic tank cleaning operations.
The scheme, jointly initiated by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has been implemented by the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC), with an objective to provide dignity to sanitation workers and to empower them socially and economically.
It offers a range of entitlements for sewer and septic tank workers (SSWs). More than one lakh SSWs will be profiled across 4,800 urban local bodies (ULBs) across the country, as per the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The SSWs profiled through a digital application are being provided with PPE kits, access to safety devices, occupational safety training, health insurance coverage and livelihood opportunities in the sanitation sector. They will be encouraged to take up their own sanitation enterprise through proper capacity building.
The profiling aims to create a national database for identification of SSWs. They are provided with a unique NAMASTE identity card. A total of 68,547 SSWs have been profiled under the scheme so far and 45,871 given personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and 28,447 of them Ayushman cards, as per the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Deaths due to hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks
As many 377 persons died due to hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks from 2019 to 2023 across the country, as per the data of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said the NAMASTE scheme's objective is to ensure dignity and safety of sanitation workers and empowering them socially and economically. "NAMASTE scheme ensures dignity and safety of sanitation workers. It empowers them," the Minister said.
Transformation at the grassroots through NAMASTE
Sources associated with the implementation of the scheme told ETV Bharat it has brought transformative changes at the grassroots level by enhancing the safety, dignity, and empowerment of SSWs. A key impact has been the growing awareness among workers about health, safety precautions, and their occupational rights.
Distribution of PPE and focused training initiatives through regular workshops in ULBS has improved understanding and adoption of safe sanitation practices. They also highlighted several individual stories broader shift toward mechanisation, safety, and formal inclusion in the sanitation workforce.
Jamuna (name changed to protect identity), a septic tank worker from a small urban cluster, received a desludging vehicle under the Swachhata Udyami Yojana (SUY). This enabled her to shift from hazardous manual work to safe mechanised operations, becoming a small-scale entrepreneur and overcoming caste-based stigma.
Similarly, Raju (name changed) from Rajasthan transitioned from a low-paid, insecure daily-wage job to owning a desludging vehicle, securing stable income and independence.
Shyama Devi ( name changed) from Bihar highlights the sense of recognition sanitation workers are beginning to receive. After receiving PPE kits through NAMASTE, she felt acknowledged for the first time and now anticipates further training to enhance her safety and skills.
Challenges
Sources, however, claimed that a primary challenge is achieving convergence among various state-level agencies such as Urban Development Departments (UDDs), parastatal bodies, and ULBs. Separate institutional responsibilities often hinder seamless execution of the scheme’s objectives, particularly in enumeration and outreach.
A significant gap existed in reaching informal sanitation workers who lack official identification and are not affiliated with formal institutions. This limited initially their inclusion in welfare benefits, safety training, or health coverage, leaving a large section of the workforce outside the scheme’s ambit, they said, adding through large scale IEC campaign, public awareness and engagement of all stakeholders at large, stronger integration with grassroots and digital outreach has changed the attitudes and promoted inclusion.
Sources added the IEC campaigns under the NAMASTE scheme have played a vital role in raising awareness about the safety, dignity, and entitlements of SSWs. By leveraging diverse tools such as audio announcements, LED screens, wall paintings, and contextualised banners, newspapers advertisement and articles, the campaigns have ensured visibility and localisation of key messages.
Expert's view on NAMASTE scheme
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sushil Kumar Meena, who has been working for the welfare of the sanitation workers said NAMASTE scheme is a bold and much needed step. He, however claimed that there are many challenges in its implementation.
"NAMASTE scheme is still in its early stages but it has already started to bring positive changes in several ways. Manual entry into septic tanks and sewer has reduced which improves the safety and dignity of sanitization workers. It has helped to promote the idea that sanitization work is not a caste based duty but a professional service," Meena said.
He said UBLs have become more active in maintaining sanitization infrastructure and tracking workers welfare. This scheme not only enhances sanitization workers technical skills but also increase their employability in long run.
Pointing out the challenges, Meena said,"Many sanitation workers are hesitant to shift to machines due to lack of training. In many areas they may not have sufficient resources or modern equipment to implement mechanised cleaning. As private contractors may not invest in it without government incentives and guarantee, so lack of private sector participation leads to slower implementation."
He said, "The government should strengthen implementation of scheme at the local level and appoint dedicated officers to monitor the implementation and outcomes of the scheme. Government should develop a real time, verified database of sanitization workers to ensure proper targeting of benefits. It should also provide subsidies or loans for workers co-operatives or SHGS to purchase cleaning equipment," he said. Meena further said that IEC campaigns are essential for the success of the NAMASTE scheme.
However, they must be consistent, multilingual, locally tailored, and supported by real on-action-like training, funding, and enforcement to truly bring about transformation, he added.