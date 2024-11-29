From Kasaragod To Buckingham Palace: Meet Malayali Woman Assisting King Charles III

Kasaragod: It is a matter of pride for India to have a Kasaragod native as the British King's Assistant. Muna Shamsuddin has been appointed as the Assistant Private Secretary to King Charles III.

A British diplomat, Muna was appointed to this role last year while working at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in London.

She joined the British Foreign Services after graduating in Mathematics and Engineering from the University of Nottingham in Britain. She has served as the Consulate General in Jerusalem and as the Deputy Head of Mission in Karachi, Pakistan.

Her husband, David, is a UN official. Muna and her colleagues are responsible for overseeing the official programmes of King Charles. They are also expected to accompany the King on foreign trips.

Muna is the daughter of late Dr Puthyapurayil Shamsuddin and Shahnaz alias Sayedunnisa of Hashim Street in Talankara Theruvath. Muna's father, Dr. Shamsuddin, was the son of the late P. Ahmed, a prominent lawyer in Kasaragod, and late Zainababi. After working in the US, UK and Saudi Arabia, Muna's father returned to Britain and lived with his family in Birmingham.

Muna had visited Kasaragod 10 years ago. Her relative, Muhammed Sameer Puthyapur, told ETV Bharat that she used to visit Kasaragod every year with her family as a child. Sameer also mentioned that they hope to welcome her back to Kasaragod after the busy period.