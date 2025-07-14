Ranchi: Jharkhand made its presence felt in a big way at the recent Global Tribal Business Forum 2025 meet held in Dubai. It conveyed a strong message that the tribal communities are crossing boundaries to establish themselves at the global level.

The event organised by Kanti Gaadi was held at Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai, where a platform was provided for social, economic, and cultural upliftment of tribal communities across the globe. Tribal youth, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and cultural representatives from many countries participated in the event, where the focus was on upliftment alongside preserving the cultural ethos of the indigenous communities.

Volunteers Ashishsan Bakhla, Preeti Bala Gaadi, Lirbon Tarumbi, and Ashish Gaadi were honoured for their contribution towards making the event a success.

The chief guest at ‘The Pride of Tribe’ event, Laila Rahal, motivated the tribal women and honoured those who had contributed towards bringing about a positive change in society. These included Long Sing Teron for social work and conservation of the Karbi language, Sabina Terompi for conservation and propagation of tribal handicraft and traditional arts, Maloti Kropi for innovations in the tribal fashion industry and women's empowerment, and Moniram Roghanh for being an ideal farmer and social worker.

From Jharkhand To Dubai: Tribal Traditions Take The Global Stage At Business Meet (Special arrangement)

The delegation from Jharkhand presented a traditional dance performance and greeted everyone with an echoing Johar. The founder of ‘The Pride of Tribe,’ Kanti Gaadi, was given a special audience by members of Dubai’s royal family, Sheikh Amar and Sheikh Mohammad al Kasimi. This was viewed as the coming together of two cultures, where Dubai’s hospitality met the tribal tradition of India.

Social activist Anil Amitabh Panna stated, “When an Adivasi daughter in Kanti Gaadi greets the audience with ‘Johar and the audience reciprocates, it is no longer a mere courtesy. It is the acceptance of our tradition on a global platform.”

He said the event was symbolic of social awareness and women's leadership. A tribal lady organising an event of this scale is commendable and inspiring for the youth. He expressed his happiness over the conduct of the opening and welcoming of guests as per the traditions of the tribals.

“This shows that modernity and tradition can move ahead together,” he said.

Lohardaga MP Sukhdev Bhagat also termed Kanti Gaadi, organising the event as historical. He said, “A tribal girl organising an event of this scale in a foreign land is a matter of pride and a display of international acceptance of tribal leadership.” He said the success of the event proved that tribals do not lag in leadership or efficiency in any way.