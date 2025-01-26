ETV Bharat / state

From Jailed Activist To Padma Shri: The Remarkable Journey of Hriday Narayan Dixit

Former Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker to get the award for his distinguished contributions to politics, literature, journalism, and his dedication to Indian culture and philosophy.

File photos of Hriday Narayan Dixit (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 26, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

Unnao: Hriday Narayan Dixit, former Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, has been awarded the Padma Shri in the Literature and Education category, acknowledging his exemplary work and contribution to literature. The honour also highlights his varied achievements in politics, literature, and journalism.

After his name was announced for the Padma Shri award, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on social media. “I am a humble social and political worker with a deep commitment to Indian culture and philosophy. My sincere thanks to respected Prime Minister @narendramodi and Home Minister @AmitShah. I respect and honour all my seniors,” he wrote on X in Hindi.

Born on October 18, 1947, in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, Dixit developed an interest in Indian culture, politics, and philosophy after completing his early education. His political career has seen both highs and lows, with involvement in multiple political parties. He entered politics by winning the Purwa Assembly seat as an independent candidate and later worked with the Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and currently the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dixit served in key posts in state government, including heading the parliamentary affairs and Panchayati Raj ministries. In the BJP, he held crucial positions, including district president in Unnao, state vice president, national executive member, chief spokesperson, and member of many committees.

He was also active in several state movements. During the Emergency (1975-1977), Dixit was imprisoned for writing about the political climate and spent 19 months in jail. After his release, he continued to work for national causes and published a newspaper.

Dixit has written works about Indian politics, culture, and the Vedas and utilised writing and journalism to increase social awareness. His books are known to examine the connection between Indian culture and democracy with their research and originality. These include The Philosophy of Indian Politics, Science in the Vedas, and Culture and Politics.

Dixit’s contributions to politics and literature have earned him numerous awards. The announcement of his Padma Shri award on Republic Day has sparked renewed joy among his family and supporters.

