Dantewada: Once gripped by fear for being a Naxal bastion, Bhansi Masapara village of Chhattisgarh is witnessing a quiet transformation. From regular gunfire and bomb blasts, this area now comes alive with children reciting the alphabet and counting every day.

The government primary school, once destroyed by Naxals to instill their ideology and stop children from learning modern education, has been rebuilt by those who surrendered with the help of district administration as part of a broader initiative to restore a violence-free atmosphere in the region.

From Guns To Books: Former Naxalites Build A School Of Hope In Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

“Earlier we held guns; now our children are holding pens. Seeing this change, it seems that we made the right decision,” said a former Naxalite who surrendered under the state’s ‘Lon Varratu’ campaign that has seen over 1,000 Naxals surrender in the past five years.

The school not just encourages children from the common man but also those of surrendered Naxalites, offering them free books and uniforms, making it a symbol of change and reconciliation.

“This change is not limited to Bhansi or Masapara only, but it is a big message that change is possible if the will of the society, administration, and people is strong. The surrendered Naxalites themselves laid the foundation of this school,” said Keshav Dhruv, a teacher at Bhansi Masapara School.

“This school was once a battlefield for us, but seeing it chirping with kids is satisfying,” said another surrendered Naxal. “Masapara is now a cradle of dreams, where the children of former rebels are preparing for a future shaped by knowledge, not conflict.”