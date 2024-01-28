From Friend to Foe to Friend Again: Nitish admits getting surprise call from PM Modi

Patna: Politics makes strange bedfellows, they say. These lines became all the more relevant going by the thin line that explains the strange love-hate chemistry which the JD(U) chief shares with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kumar, who is on his way to stake claim as Chief Minister of Bihar and has been selected as NDA leader in the Bihar assembly admitted that he got a 'surprise phone call' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated him for returning to the NDA fold.

When asked whether he was an opportunist, Kumar did not react. Nitish Kumar also said that he has given the resignation and will discuss with the leaders of new alliance members and then decide the next step.

"I have exited the Mahagathbandhan," said Kumar said earlier after leaving Raj Bhawan, and added that he has dissolved the government in the state. Earlier in the morning, Nitish Kumar addressed his party MLAs inside the chief minister's residence where he said that working with the RJD was getting very tough and hence has broken the alliance.

“Working with RJD was not going smoothly. We have taken the suggestion from every party leader and they are also advocating the same and hence I have given the resignation from the post of chief minister,” Nitish Kumar said after resigning.“We have formed an alliance (INDIA Bloc) but they are not working on it. Of late, working with the previous alliance was not going easy. They were making many statements. I was silently watching that. They have said many things but I was doing the job for the common people of Bihar,” Kumar said.