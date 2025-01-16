Leh: Veterans who served in the challenging conditions of Siachen Glacier in Ladakh have recalled their difficult experiences, highlighting both the hardships and improvements over the years.

From limited communication facilities and dangerous terrain to the recent inauguration of 5G services, soldiers share their stories of perseverance in one of the world’s harshest environments. In the past, soldiers would travel on foot for days, often carrying heavy loads across perilous paths, sometimes for up to 18 days, and survive in freezing conditions where rations were quickly frozen and communication was almost impossible.

Veterans now express gratitude for the significant advancements that have made life in Siachen more bearable, including better communication networks, improved food supplies, and safer accommodations. The recent introduction of the 5G network, inaugurated on Veterans Day, is seen as a game-changer for soldiers, especially non-local ones, allowing them to connect with their families more easily. These changes come after decades of sacrifices, as soldiers remember their struggles with limited resources and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Despite the challenges, they remain deeply grateful for the progress that has been made, from improved facilities to safer routes, ensuring a brighter future for those serving in the region.

From Freezing Rations To 5G Connectivity: The Evolution Of Life On Siachen Glacier (ETV Bharat)

Siachen Glacier is considered one of the most expensive and costliest battlefields in the world. The cost of maintaining the outposts on the glacier is estimated to be around $1 million per day.

The introduction of 5G services on the Siachen glacier was announced by the Army on X.

"Fire and Fury Corps in collaboration with Jio Telecom successfully installed the first ever 5G Mobile Tower on the Siachen Glacier.This indomitable feat is dedicated to our brave soldiers who are deployed in challenging conditions. Fire and Fury Signallers and Siachen Warriors overcame harsh terrain and extreme temperatures below -40°C to install the 5G BTS at North Glacier,” the Army wrote in a post.

Honorary Captain Sonam Morup said that during 1982 and 1984, he served in Siachen. Recalling the harrowing experience, he said, "At that time, the conditions were extremely difficult due to the lack of communication. We used to travel by horse, and once a month, a helicopter would arrive. We sent messages to our families using blue and green envelopes. Most of our rations came from Chandigarh because the roads in Leh were often blocked. Our deployments in Siachen lasted anywhere from three to nine months. Back then, there was absolutely no means of communication available.”

"Back in 1979, we had to travel on foot for 18 days and cross the Shyok River 3-4 times while carrying arms, rations, and bedding. Although horses were available to carry some of the supplies, it was still extremely challenging. Despite the difficulties, we served there happily without facing casualties or hunger issues, thanks to the blessings of the deities. Those are the memories we cherish," he continued.

Thsewang Dorjee, a retired soldier, who served in Siachen twice, once in 2003 and then again in 2017, also expressed his views over the changing times.

"At that time, there were no proper communication facilities; we could only talk to our families once a week, and that too for just 5 to 10 minutes. We used ropes to traverse the dangerous routes. For water, we melted ice and snow, which we then used for cooking, bathing, and other necessities. Our diet mostly consisted of dried fruits and vegetables, and we get fresh fruits or vegetables only once a week, " he added.

Ex-Subedar Sonam Rigzin, said that he joined the Army in 1980 and completed 28 years of service before retiring in December 2008.

"I served in Siachen twice, during 2006-07. At that time, conditions were very difficult. We had to carry 20 kg of rations and ammunition from one post to another at 1:00 in the night. You won’t believe it, but it was hard to even find the footprints of the person ahead of us due to snowstorms, let alone navigate the route. Another major challenge was falling into crevasses or getting caught in avalanches,” he said.

"Now, conditions have improved significantly in every aspect. Back then, there were no proper communication facilities; we had to write letters to our friends and family. While an MR satellite set was available at the base camp, its reception was unclear, and we had to queue for our turn after registering our name a day in advance. Landlines were the primary mode of communication during that time,”he added

Soldiers Navigate Siachen's Treacherous Terrain

Ex-Subedar Sonam Rigzin, says, “To ensure safety, we tied ropes around our waists so that if someone fell, others could rescue them. Most of our movements happened at night. We would rest for 10 minutes and then count each other with a 'thapki' to ensure no one was left behind.”

“Now, the government has provided huts and proper settlements at all the posts, and the facilities have improved greatly. The quality of rations has also improved. During our time, although fresh vegetables and fruits were sent to us, they were often inedible by the time they arrived, as the harsh weather conditions would make them hard as stone,” shared the ex-Subedar.

5G Network in Siachen: A Lifeline for Soldiers to Stay Connected with Families

Ex-Subedar Sonam Rigzin, says, “On Veterans Day, January 13, the 5G network for Siachen was inaugurated, for which we are deeply thankful. This development will significantly help our soldiers stay connected with their families."

Honorary Captain Sonam Morup said the 5G facilities will greatly benefit all soldiers, especially those who are non-locals, by enabling better communication with their families. Ladakhi soldiers can now visit their families more easily, as road connectivity has significantly improved over the years, he said.